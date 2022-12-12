This Bonkers 252-Foot Hybrid Megayacht Concept Comes With Two Multi-Story Jellyfish Aquariums

Most yachts allow you to catch a glimpse of marine life, but that wasn’t good enough for Anthony Glasson.

The disruptive designer, who helms M51 Concepts, has just unveiled a new megayacht concept that features two multi-story jellyfish aquariums inside to give seafarers a prime view of the ocean’s wonders.

Penned inside and out by M51, Swell was named after surface gravity waves. The moniker is artfully reflected in the exterior styling, too. The 252-footer’s sturdy steel hull and lightweight aluminum superstructure are replete with long, flowing lines that emulate the curves of the sea. The vessel also has expansive windows that further invite the outside world in.

The jellyfish aquariums. M51 Concepts

With a beam of 36 feet, Swell offers an impressive interior volume of 1,400 GT. The interior design was kept quite minimalist to ensure the focus is directed to the surrounding environment. The split-level layout gives the feel of a luxe duplex apartment and creates a sense of connection between the different areas.

At the center of Swell lies a sprawling, dual-deck entertainment area that includes a dining room, a lounge, a bar and those two aquariums. On the main deck, there are four guest cabins with floor-to-ceiling windows and outward-facing beds for exceptional vistas. On the lower deck, meanwhile, there are another four cabins with various different layouts. All up, Swell can sleep 12 guests, plus crew. Other highlights of the interior include a high-tech gym and a wellness center.

One of the main deck cabins. M51 Concepts

Outside, there is a large swimming pool and Jacuzzi aft with plenty of accompanying sunbeds. Moving to the upper deck, you’ll find a generous alfresco dining table with seating for 12. To top it off, Swell is fitted with a full-beam garage that can hold two tenders and a few Jet Skis.

In terms of grunt, the hybrid propulsion system is powered by a single main engine, three electric generators and a battery pack. Although the studio did not provide an estimated top speed, Swell has a go-anywhere range of approximately 6,000 nautical miles. Sounds like she can move like a wave, too.

Click here to see all the photos of the Swell megayacht concept.