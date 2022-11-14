This Elegant 79-Foot Yacht Updates the Traditional Trawler Design With Modern Tech

Magnolia Yachts has decided what’s old should be new again.

The nascent Turkish yard, which is helmed by Yardimci Shipping Group, recently unveiled a new 79-foot superyacht with a neoclassical design inspired by traditional trawlers of yore.

Sporting exterior lines and naval architecture by Taka Yacht Design, the Magnolia One exudes old-world charm yet is replete with all the modern features one would expect. The vessel was forged from laminated Acajou mahogany and pairs a dark green hull with contrasting wooden accents.

With a considerable beam of 21 feet, the yacht offers plenty of space on board and is far more stylish than any regular old fishing boat. Penned by Asli Hotic and Atilla Eren, the interiors are characterized by dark wood floors, light oak furniture and white paintwork.

The salon. Pozitif Studyo Yachting Film and Fhotography

In terms of accommodation, there is a full-beam owner’s suite, a forward VIP and one twin cabin on the lower deck that can collectively sleep up to six guests. The crew quarters are also located on the lower deck and has two single cabins. All cabins come with en suites, natch.

On the main deck, a single corridor runs from the flybridge to the wheelhouse, the galley, the crew mess and the engine room. The wheelhouse, which connects to the foredeck through port and starboard doors, comes fitted with a central ship’s wheel and navigation station and access to the foredeck. There’s also a second cruise station above on the flybridge.

The deck. Pozitif Studyo Yachting Film and Photography

Outside, meanwhile, two wide side decks run from the bow to the stern to create a sense of flow around to the superstructure. At the stern, you’ll find a beach club with a multi-purpose platform that can lift and lower on demand to create a gangway or waterside lounge. The main deck aft is home to a shaded cockpit with a U-shaped sofa and table for 12, while the sundeck is equipped with another alfresco dining area and bar.

As for grunt, the 79-footer is powered by two Cummins 610HP QSM11 engines that promise a top speed of 14 knots and a range of 2,200 nautical miles at nine knots. Tenders and toys can be stored aft of the upper deck and deployed using the integrated telescopic crane.

Yardimci Shipping Group has spent years building commercial ships but established Magnolia in 2019 with the goal of crafting custom luxury yachts. The yard has only delivered this one vessel but has another 134-foot explorer currently under construction and due for delivery in the second half of 2024. Stay tuned.

