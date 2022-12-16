This Gorgeous 79-Foot Mahogany Yacht Was Just Built. Now It Could Be Yours for $4.8 Million.

It’s a rare thing to score a freshly built yacht without any of the headaches of construction. Now Northrop & Johnson is offering seafarers exactly that.

The yacht brokerage has just listed a gorgeous 79-footer that was delivered by Magnolia Yachts only this past November. Described as a “pocket superyacht,” Magnolia One takes design cues from traditional trawlers and has an elegant, neoclassical aesthetic.

Featuring exterior lines and naval architecture by Taka Yacht Design, the vessel was forged from laminated Acajou mahogany and pairs a dark green hull with contrasting wooden accents. The old-world charm extends to the interiors, too. Conceived by Asli Hotic and Atilla Eren, the living quarters juxtapose dark wood floors and light oak details with stark white lacquer.

The salon. Pozitif Studyo Yachting Film and Fhotography

Despite Magnolia One’s classic appearance, the vessel is firmly in the here and now with all the latest tech and modern creature comforts one would expect. She also offers plenty of space onboard for both socializing and relaxing. Most notably, the light and airy main salon is equipped with large windows and a beautiful skylight for scenic lounging.

As for accommodation, Magnolia One can sleep six across three en suite cabins, plus three crew. The owner’s cabin spans the entire beam, while the VIP and twin offer plenty of space for guests.

Outside, meanwhile, the stern swim platform leads to a shaded cockpit with an alfresco dining space for 12. The aft deck offers more room for open-air entertaining and a spot for your tender. Up top, the spacious flybridge has its own wet bar with seating for eight. The sundeck also has another alfresco dining table and bar.

The deck. Pozitif Studyo Yachting Film and Photography

As for grunt, Magnolia One is powered by two Cummins 610HP QSM11 engines that enable a top speed of 14 knots, a cruising speed of 12.5 knots and a range of 1,800 nautical miles. With a beam of just over five feet, she’s also capable of cruising even the shallowest of waters. She’s also equipped with Zero Speed stabilizers that ensure a nice, smooth ride.

The best part? Magnolia One will only set you back roughly $4.8 million (€4.5 million). The yacht is also under shipyard warranty until 2024. Huzzah! Contact broker Deniz Kaymaz for more information.

Click here to see all the photos of Magnolia One.