Boat of the Week: This Classic Wooden Superyacht Brings 1930s Elegance to Modern Cruising

On an early summer day, the bay in front of the historic Four Seasons Astir Palace Hotel Athens is filled with yachts—shiny, sleek, state-of-the-art, and massive. But there’s one vessel attracting all the attention. Paddleboarders row over to get a closer look and tenders slow to a crawl. Even at 92 years old, the 108-foot Maid Marian 2 still turns heads. And, thanks to a recent refit, the classic wooden superyacht is looking better than ever.

Maid Marian 2 underwent an extensive makeover in 2021. The update took nine months and encompassed a full renovation of the 1,076-square-foot upper deck that added a sleek new bar with gleaming brass stools, state-of-the-art sound system, and expanded seating area.

And since the owner is none other than Roland Emmerich, the highly successful Hollywood movie director, the extension made sense for both Emmerich, who uses the yacht for several weeks during the summer, and charter guests who explore the Greek islands. “By renovating, we were able to more than double the useable space of the upper deck for our guests,” the owner’s rep told Robb Report. “It lets guests take in all the breathtaking uninterrupted views of the Greek islands and sea.”

The classic 1930s profile extends to the rounded canoe stern. Maid Marian 2 MCPY

Even with the most recent tweaks, Maid Marian 2 maintains a timeless appeal, all vintage elegance and irresistible nostalgia. Elegance was the idea from the start. Launched into the Hudson River in 1931 as Cleopatra by the Bronx-based New York Yacht, Launch & Engine Company—which also built ships for the Navy and Coast Guard alongside private vessels—Maid Marian 2 got her name in 1933 when she was acquired by automobile heiress Ruth Nash Bliss.

For its first stage of life, Maid Marian 2 was a socialite’s plaything, a counterpart to Maid Marian, the yacht owned by her brother. Mrs. Bliss lived aboard during the summers, cruising the Hudson and the Great Lakes on the yacht, considered massive at the time. During World War II, the vessel was used as a patrol boat for the U.S. Coast Guard.

Eventually, Maid Marian 2 was moored in Palm Beach with Mrs. Bliss, then retired, living aboard until the 1990s. It was then that Adrian Zecha, creator of cult luxury-hotel brand Aman discovered the vessel, and—with a team of investors—nabbed her for his very first hotel, Amanpuri.

The social area at the stern. Maid Marian 2 MCPY

“My first experience with Maid Marian 2 was in 2006 when I visited Amanpuri in Phuket,” says Emmerich, known in Hollywood as the Master of Disaster, directing such blockbusters as Independence Day, The Patriot, and, most recently, Moonfall. “I was captivated by her history and potential charm. When I acquired her [in 2007], I wanted to remodel and restore her to her former glory with a modern twist.”

Emmerich calls that first refit “outstanding.” British designer John Teall spearheaded the original refurb, a nine-month undertaking, which included rebuilding the boat in teak, making it heavier but more stable. (Her maximum speed is 10 knots.)

Then, there were the interiors. “It was actually almost entirely stripped and devoid of its history when we started,” Teall says. “It was modernized in the ‘80s with fiberglass additions and contemporary furniture, [so] we largely had to fabricate the history.” Teall drew on original photographs for design inspiration, some of which are now framed and displayed on the boat.

The main salon’s recent makeover retained the retro feel. Maid Marian 2 MCPY

While trawling through old photographs, a pair of elegantly curved armchairs jumped out to Teall. “They are the only original pieces of furniture on the boat. We found them in a storage unit in Thailand and had them restored and upholstered in the same fabric we used for the beds.”

Within the five cabins, only the bathtub in the master cabin and two wall lights date back to the original vessel. “We also took the existing wall lights and had these replicated and used them throughout the boat. We did the same with the exterior lighting but replicating an item salvaged from a French 1930s paquebot,” says Teall.

For the remaining design elements, a fair bit of antiquing was required. “Shopping for the boat was a very international affair,” says Teall, who searched high and low from Buenos Aires to Bangkok to Berlin for the right pieces.

Socialite Ruth Nash Bliss owned the yacht for more than 60 years. Maid Marian 2 MCPY

Every piece has a story: a Champagne bucket from a 1930s ocean liner from Christie’s marine sale; 1930s lacquer tables from Los Angeles; African antique masks from Namibia; and many other items. “All the brass handles and fittings [were] painstakingly sourced from around the globe, on eBay, websites, and marine salvage stores,” says Teall.

Emmerich was also involved in the aesthetics. “We have beautiful art pieces from my trips in Africa, Argentina, and Asia,” he says. “My favorite pieces are the Mao statues.”

Old-school water access. Courtesy Maid Marian 2 MCPY

Emmerich has opened the historic yacht to charter in Greece. Accommodating 10 guests with an all-Greek crew of six, Maid Marian 2 spends much of its summer in charter, though Emmerich gets on board at least once or twice a year. “I love spending time on the yacht with friends and family,”he says.

As with all classic wooden yachts, maintenance is constant. Every 10 years, for instance, the bottom of the hull is replaced. For now, the boat is in pristine condition, and Emmerich is delighted with his new upper deck. “I will just enjoy her for a while before making any new improvements,” he says.

