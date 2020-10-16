Quantcast
Meet ‘Lady Nina,’ a 115-Foot Carbon-Fiber Yacht That’s as Fast as It Is Stylish

Depending on where you're going, this high speed planing vessel can cut your travel time in half.

Maiora Yachts Lady Nina-01 Maiora Yachts

Maiora has become somewhat of a front runner in the field of fast, fiberglass yachts. The Italian yard, which is an offshoot of Fipa Group, has delivered a spate of breakneck vessels since it was founded in the ’70s. its latest 115-footer, known as Lady Nina, features a high-speed planing hull and promises to cut your travel time in half.

The first in Maiora’s new Exuma series, the vessel features the yard’s signature carbon fiber construction with both interiors and exteriors designed in-house. She was built for a repeat client from the Americas and debuted at the Genoa Boat Show earlier this month. Naturally, her unique form garnered a lot of attention.

Lady Nina was named after an archipelago in the Bahamas and, fittingly, navigates shallow waters with ease. She’s unusually fast for her size thanks to her fast planing hull, which sees her ride on top of the water instead of pushing through it like a displacement yacht.

Maiora Yachts Lady Nina-01

Maiora Yachts

On top of that, AB Yachts—a pioneer of water jet propulsion that is also part of Fipa Group—made sure Lady Nina had plenty of (efficient) grunt. The vessel sports three 1,925 HP Caterpillar C32 Acert engines that are mated to two MJP steerable waterjets and a central booster jet. This allows Lady Nina to reach a top speed of 35 knots with next to no vibration and cover some 1,600 nautical miles. If you’re looking to get from Florida to the Bahamas in half the time, this is your gal.

Maiora Yachts Lady Nina-01

Maiora Yachts

To top it off, Lady Nina offers luxurious interiors fit for marine connoisseurs. The expansive main salon opens up onto an airy aft deck that spans roughly 645 square feet and is perfect for al fresco entertaining. She can sleep a total of 10 guests across a stately full-beam master suite, three guest cabins and a VIP suite that’s located on the lower deck. The real pièce de résistance, however, is the refrigerated tequila rack that is integrated into one of the side columns between the main salon and aft deck. Did somebody say salud?

