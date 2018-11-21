This New Yacht Has Two VIP Staterooms, Because No One Wants to Argue Over Who Gets the Biggest Suite

The sleek and silver 118-foot motor yacht Sands was launched from the Italy-based Maiora shipyard this year, joining Camper & Nicholsons’s charter fleet in July. What makes this a fun—and possibly even savvy—choice are its two VIP staterooms on the main deck where a single master suite would normally be found. This of course means no haggling over who gets the master cabin—with two identical main-deck staterooms, everyone wins. Everyone who gets a stateroom, that is.

For those who don’t make the cut, two double cabins and two twins reside belowdecks, meaning you and 11 friends or family members can vacation together while being catered to by five crew.

With potential strong-arming set aside, you can spend more time using the yacht’s shaded top-deck bar, TV, long sofa, and dining table for 12. Or you can head to the four sun loungers for some vitamin D. The aft main-deck bar and seating area offer up a reprieve as well.

The forepeak features the largest of the yacht’s outdoor deck spaces, with pads for sunning, a couple of cocktail tables, and a wide U-shaped settee—did anyone say sundowners?

Inside, you can take in the modern and minimalist Italian aesthetic, created by Maiora’s in-house design team, GP Yachts. White walls and ceilings and light-hued neutral furniture benefit from a pop of color thanks to artwork placed throughout the yacht. Dark pillows contrast with the many sofas inside and out.

For tech-heads or teenagers, Sands offers up a movie and music library and an entertainment system controlled by iPads, as well as ultra-high-definition 4K televisions throughout.

Explore your surroundings via the Williams Jet Tenders Sportjet 520, Seabobs, kayak, stand-up paddleboard, or snorkeling, scuba, and fishing gear. A beach deck at water level makes access

to aquatic activities easy and provides another good space for sunbathing.

Based on Italy’s Amalfi Coast, Sands cruises the Western Mediterranean year-round. Rates start at $126,655 per week, excluding VAT and expenses.