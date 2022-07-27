This 165-Foot Superyacht Has a Beach Club Hidden Underneath a Secret Door

Mangusta’s latest fleet member is full of surprises.

The Mangusta 165 REV, which was launched this week at the Italian builder’s Viareggio yard, was inspired by the sports cars of the early 20th century and has a ton of distinctive automotive-style features.

As its moniker implies, the 165-footer is the flagship of the new Mangusta REV series of maxi open yachts. It follows in the footsteps of the bestselling Mangusta 165 of which the Overmarine brand has delivered 12 to date. There are, however, noticeable differences between the two. The newcomer has a fresh design and layout that takes creative cues from vintage four-wheelers.

The vessel’s exterior was penned by designer Igor Lobanov in collaboration with the in-house engineering department. (The duo also designed the Mangusta 104 REV series.) Crafted from composite, the hull is characterized by an aggressive profile and sleek, dynamic lines that Lobanov says were inspired by 1930s rides.

The stern is similar to a car, too. It is fitted with an aft door that opens “like the roof of a convertible” to reveal a secret 387-square-foot beach club. It comes equipped with foldable side terraces that also open up to give you a little more room. (We said there’d be surprises.) Elsewhere outdoors, the sundeck offers a bar, a lounge and a pool, while the foredeck sports another pool flanked by lounges. Oh, and there’s also a garage that can hold a tender and two Jet Skis.

The custom interior, meanwhile, centers around the spacious saloon, which also incorporates large fold-down balconies for extra space. There are four double staterooms and a VIP cabin on the lower deck, while the two-level owner’s stateroom can be found on the main deck. It spans 990 square feet and includes a personal office, a lounge and a full-beam bathroom.

The superyacht has the power of a supercar, too. It is equipped with four 2,600 hp Rolls-Royce engines and four Kamewa waterjets, which together push the vessel to a top speed of 34 knots. To top it off, Mangusta says the vessel uses 30 percent less fuel compared to the previous series.

The Mangusta 165 REV will be on display at the upcoming Monaco Yacht Show. The next hull available for sale will be ready for delivery in summer 2023. That’s another nice surprise for you.