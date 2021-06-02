This Sports Car-Inspired Superyacht Has a Beach Club That Opens Like a Convertible

Cars are often the driving force behind some of the greatest marine designs. For proof, look no further than the Overmarine Group’s latest superyacht that takes creative cues from the distinctive sports cars of the early 20th century to guide its design.

The new 165-footer, known as the Mangusta 165 REV, is the flagship vessel of the new Mangusta Maxi Open REV series. It’s billed as “a celebration of design and functionality, comfort and great performance,” just like your favorite four-wheelers of yore, old sport.

The superyacht was penned by designer Igor Lobanov in collaboration with the Italian yard’s engineering department. The vessel is characterized by an aggressive profile and sleek, dynamic lines that Lobanov says were inspired by the vintage rides of the 1930s.

Onboard, the interior has been styled by Milan-based architecture firm M2 Atelier and features contemporary furnishings, a subtle color palette of warm tones and expansive windows that promise plenty of natural light.

At the heart of the vessel is a spacious main salon which comes complete with a sofa, dining area, and a bar that’s illuminated by three skylights. Elsewhere on the main deck, there’s an airy, two-level master stateroom that spans 990 square feet and includes a personal office, lounge and full-beam bathroom. The lower deck, meanwhile, will house four double staterooms and a VIP cabin. Alternatively, seafarers can eschew the VIP suite in favor of a media lounge or gym.

The interiors flow seamlessly to the exterior where there is ample deck space and amenities for seafarers to enjoy. The pièce de résistance is the beach club. It features an aft door that opens “like the roof of a convertible” to reveal a fully-equipped 387-square-foot lounge on the sea. The foldable side terraces also open up in a similar fashion for breathtaking views.

Elsewhere, the sundeck sports plush sofas and a bar while the huge 654-square-foot forward deck is equipped with an infinity pool and sunbathing space. The vessel is also fitted with a side garage that can hold a tender and two jet skis.

The superyacht runs like a supercar, too. It will be powered by quadruple MTU 16V 2000 M96L diesel engines and four Kamewa waterjets that promise an exhilarating top speed of 34 knots. At the same time, Veem gyro stabilizers ensure smooth and comfortable cruising in any weather.

The Mangusta 165 Rev comes just one day after the launch of the first Mangusta 104 REV and shows that Overmarine has well and truly shifted gears with this new series. Be prepared for more car-inspired yachts to hit the high seas.