You Can Swim in Two Infinity Pools Aboard This New 144-Foot Tri-Deck Superyacht

There’s no experience more quintessential to yachting than a day spent in the water. Mangusta Yachts knows this, which is why the Italian yard just unveiled a new superyacht that comes complete with not one but two infinity pools.

The 144-footer, which goes by the name of Oceano 44, was penned in partnership with designer Alberto Mancini. It has been described as the “spiritual successor” to the popular Oceano 43 that has sold a total of six units to date.

Crafted from steel and aluminum, the vessel sports a streamlined profile designed to enhance performance, according to the yard. She offers a range of 4,500 nautical miles, along with a maximum speed of 16 knots and a cruising speed of 11 knots.

Onboard, Mangusta says the three-decker resembles an ultra-modern loft and is a “perfect blend of glass, charm and audacity.” The vessel is characterized by full-height windows and sliding doors that offer a natural flow between the indoors and out. Even the handrails and bulwarks have been replaced by glass surfaces that blend seamlessly with the surroundings.

That sense of fluidity extends to the two infinity pools. The first, which is located forward on the main deck, has been dubbed “The Island.” Easily accessed via a teak deck, the body of water appears to be at one with the sea and is flanked by lounges for sunbathing. The second infinity pool is situated on the sprawling sundeck which spans 1,120 square feet. Here, seafarers can enjoy views, sundowners, and the occasional dip.

Not to be outdone, the beach club is an airy yet cozy area ripe for socializing. Thanks to the transom and folding side terraces, this space can actually expand some 753 square feet for 180-degree access to the ocean.

The interior, meanwhile, is a contemporary minimalist mix of wood, marble and leather. The crown jewel is the master cabin. Located on the main deck, the generous hideaway sports a skylight that is actually the bottom of the upper deck infinity pool. It lets natural light shine through and fills the space with mesmerizing reflections. The cabin also comes equipped with a mechanically driven balcony that offers incredible views.

“She’s an overwater villa, thought out to cruise the Seven Seas and discover pristine natural heavens, to live unique experiences without ever relinquishing the exclusive style typical of Mangusta’s DNA,” the yard said in a statement.

Hope you’re ready to get your hair wet.

