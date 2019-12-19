Marc Anthony’s 120-Foot Benetti Superyacht Was Destroyed in a Miami Fire

A luxury yacht belonging to Latin pop star Marc Anthony went up in flames in Miami on Wednesday night.

The “I Need to Know” singer’s 120-foot Benetti superyacht, Andiamo, was destroyed after it caught fire and capsized. A representative for Anthony confirmed to Robb Report that the boat belonged to the singer, but said that he was not on board at the time of the blaze and that no one was hurt.

Just after 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday night, Miami Fire Rescue, along with units from City of Miami Beach Fire Rescue and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, were called to the Island Gardens Marina on the MacArthur Causeway, responding to reports of a fire. While no other boats were damaged, and no injuries reported, it took the crews two hours to get the blaze under control, according to the department.

In a series of photos posted to social media by City of Miami Fire Rescue, teams of firefighters can be seen on the dock and in a boat circling Andiamo trying to extinguish the blaze. Another post, from a reporter at the local Fox affiliate, shows the boat fully capsized in the marina’s waters.

Miami Fire Rescue units responded to a 120Ft yacht that was on fire at approximately 07:30pm today. Units from Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and Miami Beach Fire Rescue were called upon to assist with water assets. Fire was under control within 2 hours and no other boats were damaged. pic.twitter.com/5cRYSqfbhq — Miami Fire Rescue (@CityofMiamiFire) December 19, 2019

Another post, from a reporter at the local Fox affiliate, shows the boat fully capsized in the marina’s waters:

More video from Watson Isl.

where the 120-foot yacht said to be owned by Marc Anthony is on fire, looking like a total loss at the Island Gardens Marina. No injuries reported as of late Wednesday night. 45+ firefighters battling flames and smoke from boats and the dock. @wsvn pic.twitter.com/MGC00vYDzO — Sheldon Fox-7 News (@fox_sheldon) December 19, 2019

Anthony has owned the yacht since 2006, according to Boat International. Valued at around $7.5 million dollars, the vessel had five deluxe cabins and room for 12 guests. It also featured a number of luxury amenities, including two dining areas, two separate bars, a barbecue, a jacuzzi, docking stations for multiple jet skis and other water toys, air conditioning, satellite TV, WiFi and a washer/dryer.

The boat has long served a playground for Anthony. This summer the singer, who is the top-selling tropical salsa artist of all time, and his family were spotted enjoying a weekend on the boat with David and Victoria Beckham and their children, according to The Blast. At the time, the website reported that the singer was trying to sell the yacht, though it would appear those efforts were unsuccessful.