This New 75-Foot Yacht Has an ‘Adventure Deck’ That’s Big Enough to Play Basketball

Maritimo is entering a new era of luxury yachting.

The acclaimed Australian yard, which has garnered a reputation for long-range motor yachts with excellent seakeeping abilities, just unveiled a new 75-footer with all the bells and whistles of a superyacht.

Three years in the making, the new S75 Sedan is characterized by “sleek Portofino hips,” a delicate reverse sheer, and a sporty profile. The vessel also sports an extended hardtop that provides protection from the elements and deep-sided walkaround decks that create a sense of flow onboard.

The Adventure Deck. Maritimo

Starting at the stern, the sprawling “Adventure Deck” spans just shy of 200 square feet and can facilitate all manner of activities. Maritimo says you could place a basketball hoop on the back of the bar, for example, and shoot away all day long. Stepping up to the covered cockpit, you’ll find an alfresco lounge area that is geared toward year-round entertaining.

Speaking of entertaining, the aft galley is equipped with top-line appliances and serves both the indoor and outdoor dining areas. A few steps away, the salon is replete with plush lounges, expansive glass windows, another dining table, and a pop-up 65-inch TV that can be swiveled to different positions come movie time.

The aft cocktpit. Maritimo

The atrium stairwell at the front of the salon leads to the accommodation below. The full-beam owner’s stateroom is outfitted with sumptuous furnishings, a king-size bed, and a generous en suite that spans three-quarters of the beam. There are also two light and airy staterooms with en suites that can sleep up to four guests. Back upstairs is an elevated cruising lounge with a helm and a sprawling forward lounge with a free-standing sunbed.

The salon. Maritimo

The devil really is in the detail with S75, too. Hand-built by skilled craftsmen, the yacht showcases a refined palette, smooth molded finishes, high-end materials, and custom furniture. “This is the result of continued development in our production processes and how we have designed and constructed the S75,” Maritimo’s operations director Phil Candler said in a statement. “It really is a new era for Maritimo.”

A stateroom. Maritimo

The S75 has serious blue-water cruising credentials, too. The yacht is equipped with twin Scania DI16 V-8 engines that can produce a gutsy 1,150 hp. Maritimo is also the first Australian builder to offer an optional Rolls-Royce propulsion system in the form of two 2000 Series V-10 engines good for 1,625 horses. You can also expect the yard’s signature liner system, which is said to increase ocean-going capabilities while minimizing noise and vibration.

The forward lounge. Maritimo

“When you consider the evolution of Maritimo over the last 20 years, it is clear that the foundations for the development of the S75 really started back then,” Maritimo’s managing director Tom Barry-Cotter added. “When Bill Barry-Cotter founded Maritimo back in 2003, he had the vision to see the scale of vessels that we would be producing today, and he set about creating an environment where that would be possible.”

The global launch of the S75 marks the start of Maritmo’s 20th-anniversary celebrations. Let’s see what else this new era brings, then.