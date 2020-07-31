Movie Villains, Take Note: This Sleek New 79-Foot Yacht Comes With a ‘Bulletproof’ Deckhouse

It’s not unusual for a yacht to look like it belongs in a movie, but Mazu Yachts’ latest vessel seems primed for an action star.

The Turkish company’s latest stylish-yet-muscular creation, the Mazu 82, is equal parts superyacht and cruiser. And while that is sure to catch the attention of anyone who likes to spend a sunny summer day on the water, the boat is also loaded with noteworthy features, including a “bulletproof” deckhouse.

The 79-foot vessel, which was built for an an unnamed buyer, features a composite exterior designed by the shipyard’s founder, Halit Yukay. The centerpiece of the boat is a large deckhouse made almost entirely of bulletproof-tempered glass. (Because, hey, you never know when the evil villain is going to ambush you.) Behind this, you’ll find aft-deck with terraced steps leading down to a swimming platform that also double as built-in furniture for passengers. In front, there’s a spacious multi-purpose foredeck that can be used for sunbathing, dining (for a group of up to 12) and as an open-air cinema.

Meanwhile, the boat’s sumptuous interior was dreamt up by famed Turkish designer Tanju Özelgin. The airy, loft-like deckhouse, which features a giant sliding sunroof, has stairwell that leads down to the boat’s chic interior. With a 19.3-foot beam, things are surprisingly roomy below desk, with room for three cabins—a master’s suite, VIP suite and a twin cabin. Of particular note is how the designer has utilized the natural light let in by the boat’s large hull windows, a bespoke lighting system, custom-made furniture and muted colors to create a sense of comfortable elegance.

“The space has to be as compact and light as possible without losing the illusion of feeling at home or in a cozy hotel,” Özelgin said in a press release. “This was one of our key aspects during the design phase of the yacht: to create a space that feels more as if you were in your own house….” Or a super plush fortress.

But the Mazu 82 isn’t just a stylish, well-appointed vessel that’s ready for a shootout. It’s also got some serious pep. That comes courtesy of up to three Volvo engines that help ensure that the boat has an impressive top speed of 40 knots and a cruising speed of 35 knots. So if things go awry, you’ll be primed to make your escape.

Check out more photos of the Mazu 82 below: