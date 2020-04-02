Alia Yachts’ New Custom 135-Foot Superyacht Is a 3-Deck Playground on the Water

They say a name can tell you a lot about a superyacht. If that’s true, we’re in for one helluva good time with this luxurious, tri-deck vessel. Dubbed Rüya—which means “Dream” in Turkish—the 135-footer can be customized to meet your wildest, well, dreams.

Designed by Alia Yachts, the fully custom superyacht can be built in the owner’s material of choice: steel, aluminum or advanced-composites fiberglass (GRP). Rüya, just delivered to her new owner, is GRP.

“We have a particularly specialized core composites in-house team,” says Gokhan Celik, president of the shipyard. “Her owner chose to capitalize on that long experience and specify GRP construction because he wanted ultimate durability.”

The new owner also dreamt of simplicity. Thus, Rüya pairs functionality with a timeless design to ensure the yacht can cruise to all corners of the world with a family comfortably aboard.

Her generous exteriors, penned by designer Sam Sorgiovanni, can accommodate a variety of outdoor activities. On the top level, there’s a 1,000-square-foot sundeck where you can work on your tan, cocktail in hand, plus a 10-person jacuzzi, full bar and al fresco dining space.

Elsewhere, the bridge deck offers a formal dining area and the foredeck boasts panoramic views that are best paired with the obligatory sundowner.

At the stern, you’ll find a beach deck that’s fit for either relaxing or exploring. It features a high-tech, hydraulically-operated submersible staircase that allows you to gently ease into your underwater adventure. And if you like getting your hair wet, Rüya also has tenders aplenty to help with that.

For the interior, the owner requested a resort feel that was “reflective of the relaxed and casual lifestyle he enjoys day-to-day.” To achieve this, Sorgiovanni’s team utilized luxurious materials throughout—think bamboo tiles, Tasmanian oak and rainforest marble—which evoke a five-star getaway.

Rüya is replete with bespoke furnishing throughout which can be tailored to each seafarer’s needs. She sleeps a total of 10 people across four, lower-deck guest cabins and one expansive owner’s suite. Situated on the main deck, the tasteful owner’s suite boasts large windows to let in natural light, plus a full-beam ensuite. Of course, the layout can also be customized.

The beauty gets her brawn from twin Caterpillar C32 ACERT engines that deliver a top speed of 14 knots. When cruising at a more leisurely 10 knots, Rüya has a range of 4,116 nautical miles, which gives her genuine globe-straddling ability.

Ready to see your own dream hit the water? Get in touch with Alia Yachts.