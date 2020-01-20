Miami’s Two Biggest Yacht Shows Are Joining Forces (Again)—Here’s What to See

Will you be waiting at the Island Gardens Deep Harbour marina when the nearly football-field-size Bold makes its US debut? Or will you be chatting up fellow owners and yachting enthusiasts at the Windward VIP lounge and bar?

The 279-foot Bold, the newest super-vessel from Australia’s Silver Yachts, will be one of more than 400 in-water boats scattered across 60 acres for the annual Miami Yacht Show from February 13 to 17. The largest boats will have their own dedicated space at the deepwater docks on Watson Island. The exclusive Windward VIP Lounge will offer air- conditioning, gourmet grub, a daily happy hour, valet parking and—most welcome—a water-taxi service to zip you between the Miami Yacht Show and the Miami International Boat Show.

This is the second year that the two shows have joined forces, with a combined 2,000 boats on display. Most anticipated will be Silver Yachts’ Bold, completed in 2019, with an exterior designed by superstar architect/designer Espen Øino and the inside by Vain Interiors. It has a top speed of 24 knots and can sleep up to 16 guests in eight staterooms, taken care of by a crew of 21.

Also anticipated is the latest from Monaco-based brand Wally: the 48 Wallytender X, differentiated from last fall’s 48 Wallytender day cruiser by its four cranking 450 hp (each) outboard engines, which give this open yacht a max speed of 55 knots. Besides its topside sunning and lounging pads, the boat features a galley, bathroom and daybed belowdecks. Exterior styling and interior design are both by Wally founder Luca Bassani.

Over at the Miami International Boat Show, at Miami Marine Stadium, Hylas Yachts will have a world debut of its H60 sailing yacht, with styling and construction design by Germán Frers and an interior by Hot Lab. Owner options include three-and four-stateroom layouts.

The stylish Polish catamaran builder Sunreef Yachts is also set to debut a couple of models, the Sunreef 50 and Sunreef 80, both sailing cats and both ready and able to cruise the globe.