Yachts Take Over Miami for Valentine’s Weekend

The Miami Yacht Show, which runs from Thursday through Sunday, has a new location in downtown Miami on Biscayne Bay. The 60-acre event space will have about 500 yachts across three locations, ranging from Lürssen’s 312-foot Kismet, which is queen of the show, at Super Yacht Miami to American premieres from builders like Riva, Azimut, Benetti, Sanlorenzo, and dozens of others of the world’s leading yacht builders. Beyond the gleaming vessels, the yacht show will partner with the second edition of Watches and Wonders in the Miami Design District. That display includes 28 of the top luxury timepieces and jewelry brands, along with the Miami Concours, a presentation of rare vintage and exotic cars from U.S. collectors. Across the bay at Virginia Key, the Progressive Miami International Boat Show features hundreds of new smaller yachts and boats from leading American and European brands. Located next to the Miami Marine Stadium, the show is an oasis of new launches in beautiful Biscayne Bay.

Below are our not-to-miss picks from the shows. MIBS boats will be revealed Thursday. —Geri Ward

Lürssen Kismet

The queen of this year’s Miami Yachts Show, the 312-foot Lürssen Kismet is pure pedigree, inside and out. The Reymond Langton interior is opulent but not ostentatious, with a centerpiece stairway surrounded by glass walls and a trendy, bespoke bar with stools at the bottom. The grand, open stairway defines two decks. Bespoke furniture, including a stylized grand piano, is the hallmark of Kismet. The custom décor is found across the different salons and staterooms, while detailing in the woodwork across the yacht is beautiful. The UK designers paid particular attention to the lighting, creating different moods in the many areas. The Espen Øino exterior is less dramatic, but quite elegant with its curves and full decks. The owner’s suite has its own deck and jacuzzi, offering a direct connection to the helipad. A swimming pool, winter garden, multiple outdoor social areas, spa and retractable outdoor fireplace make this grand dame one of Lürssen’s most exceptional builds in the last five years. The yacht is being displayed by Moran Yacht & Ship. —G.W.

Abeking & Rasmussen Excellence V

The 197-foot Excellence V by Abeking & Rasmussen was the fourth consecutive superyacht for American owner Herb Chambers by the German yard. The interior by Reymond Langton Design is contemporary, with off-white deécor, dark joinery and splashes of bright colors. The exterior, also by the UK designers, feature many open social areas, a topside Jacuzzi, and full spa on a lower deck, and, of course, exceptional open views of the surrounding water. The yacht has a cinema and elevator. Its tiered aft decks are designed to maximize social opportunities, while giving the yacht its sporty profile. —G.W.

Damen Shadow

Shadow, built by Damen in 2017, is a category-buster. The 181-foot support vessel is the first of its kind, with a dedicated owner’s suite and guest staterooms, so owners can use it as a weekend retreat from the mothership. Shadow boats were originally designed to carry tenders, toys and extra crew, freeing up space on the primary superyacht. Truth be told, Damen’s Shadow could be used as a primary yacht, allowing owners to cruise to the far ends of the planet (range: 5,000 nautical miles at 16 knots) with more robust and redundant systems than most yachts, plus the ability to carry 20 crew and staff. Shadow has a high-capacity crane and deck space for multiple tenders, a helicopter, and a submersible. The yacht has a lounge, sundeck, and adventure center for the owners and guests. Shadow is being displayed by Damon Smallwood. —G.W.

Amels Kamalaya

Kamalaya has been a globe-trotter since its launch by the Dutch yard in 2013. The yacht has traveled to the Arctic Circle as well as the distant corners of the Mediterranean and Caribbean. The 180-foot yacht, featuring an exterior by Tim Heywood, has actually become the poster child for Damen’s Limited Editions range. It clearly has the ability to travel to remote regions, while also retaining the luxury and comfort of the owner’s original brief. At 13 knots, Kamalaya has a range of 4,500 nautical miles. It has accommodations for 12 guests, as well as 13 crew and the captain. —G.W.

Feadship Minderella

This classic Feadship, launched in 1986, has recently undergone a $20 million refit. The result: A brand-new contemporary interior with a bright, white saloon (including white grand piano), elegant formal dining area, and regal full-beam master suite with office. The refit work extends across the yacht, including a new air-conditioning system, navigation and communications equipment as well as a state-of-the-art entertainment center. The 188-footer also has new Quantum zero-speed stabilizers for stable cruising. Of course, there is also the pedigree that Feadship gives a yacht like Minderella. That, combined with the refit, is incalculable. Merle Wood & Associates is showing Minderella. —G.W.

U.S. and World Premieres — Miami Yacht Show

CL Yachts CLA76f

Hong Kong–based yacht builder Cheoy Lee will be revealing its new brand, CL Yachts, at the Miami Yacht Show. The 130-year-old builder’s CL Yachts aims for the next-gen yacht owner, who wants speed and luxury. The CL Yachts CLA76f and CLB72 models, the first to debut, will demonstrate the new marque’s low-key but contemporary approach. Designer Jozeph Forakis teamed up with Cheoy Lee in creating CL Yachts.

The CLA76f is a flybridge yacht that follows from Cheoy Lee’s Alpha Express Series. The 76-foot, 6-inch yacht offers up a lower-deck full-beam master stateroom, a VIP, and a guest cabin with two twin berths, as well crew cabins. The main saloon, galley, dining area, foredeck lounging, shaded aft-deck lounging and dining area, and beach platform all flow along the main deck. Up top, on the flydeck, guests will find the flybridge, a shaded L-shaped sofa, and a grill and fridge.