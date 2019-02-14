Yachts Take Over Miami for Valentine’s Weekend

The Miami Yacht Show, which runs from Thursday through Sunday, has a new location in downtown Miami on Biscayne Bay. The 60-acre event space will have about 500 yachts across three locations, ranging from Lürssen’s 312-foot Kismet, which is queen of the show, at Super Yacht Miami to American premieres from builders like Riva, Azimut, Benetti, Sanlorenzo, and dozens of others of the world’s leading yacht builders. Beyond the gleaming vessels, the yacht show will partner with the second edition of Watches and Wonders in the Miami Design District. That display includes 28 of the top luxury timepieces and jewelry brands, along with the Miami Concours, a presentation of rare vintage and exotic cars from U.S. collectors. Across the bay at Virginia Key, the Progressive Miami International Boat Show features hundreds of new smaller yachts and boats from leading American and European brands. Located next to the Miami Marine Stadium, the show is an oasis of new launches in beautiful Biscayne Bay.
Below are our not-to-miss picks from the shows. MIBS boats will be revealed Thursday. —Geri Ward
Lürssen Kismet
Lürssen Kismet.
Photo: Courtesy of Lürssen
The queen of this year’s Miami Yachts Show, the 312-foot Lürssen Kismet is pure pedigree, inside and out. The Reymond Langton interior is opulent but not ostentatious, with a centerpiece stairway surrounded by glass walls and a trendy, bespoke bar with stools at the bottom. The grand, open stairway defines two decks. Bespoke furniture, including a stylized grand piano, is the hallmark of Kismet. The custom décor is found across the different salons and staterooms, while detailing in the woodwork across the yacht is beautiful. The UK designers paid particular attention to the lighting, creating different moods in the many areas. The Espen Øino exterior is less dramatic, but quite elegant with its curves and full decks. The owner’s suite has its own deck and jacuzzi, offering a direct connection to the helipad. A swimming pool, winter garden, multiple outdoor social areas, spa and retractable outdoor fireplace make this grand dame one of Lürssen’s most exceptional builds in the last five years. The yacht is being displayed by Moran Yacht & Ship. —G.W.
Abeking & Rasmussen Excellence V
Abeking & Rasmussen Excellence V.
Photo: Courtesy of Abeking & Rasmussen
The 197-foot Excellence V by Abeking & Rasmussen was the fourth consecutive superyacht for American owner Herb Chambers by the German yard. The interior by Reymond Langton Design is contemporary, with off-white deécor, dark joinery and splashes of bright colors. The exterior, also by the UK designers, feature many open social areas, a topside Jacuzzi, and full spa on a lower deck, and, of course, exceptional open views of the surrounding water. The yacht has a cinema and elevator. Its tiered aft decks are designed to maximize social opportunities, while giving the yacht its sporty profile. —G.W.
Damen Shadow
Damon Shadow.
Photo: Courtesy of Damon Smallwood
Shadow, built by Damen in 2017, is a category-buster. The 181-foot support vessel is the first of its kind, with a dedicated owner’s suite and guest staterooms, so owners can use it as a weekend retreat from the mothership. Shadow boats were originally designed to carry tenders, toys and extra crew, freeing up space on the primary superyacht. Truth be told, Damen’s Shadow could be used as a primary yacht, allowing owners to cruise to the far ends of the planet (range: 5,000 nautical miles at 16 knots) with more robust and redundant systems than most yachts, plus the ability to carry 20 crew and staff. Shadow has a high-capacity crane and deck space for multiple tenders, a helicopter, and a submersible. The yacht has a lounge, sundeck, and adventure center for the owners and guests. Shadow is being displayed by Damon Smallwood. —G.W.
Amels Kamalaya
Amels Kamalaya.
Photo: Jason Roberts
Kamalaya has been a globe-trotter since its launch by the Dutch yard in 2013. The yacht has traveled to the Arctic Circle as well as the distant corners of the Mediterranean and Caribbean. The 180-foot yacht, featuring an exterior by Tim Heywood, has actually become the poster child for Damen’s Limited Editions range. It clearly has the ability to travel to remote regions, while also retaining the luxury and comfort of the owner’s original brief. At 13 knots, Kamalaya has a range of 4,500 nautical miles. It has accommodations for 12 guests, as well as 13 crew and the captain. —G.W.
Feadship Minderella
Feadship Minderella.
Photo: Courtesy of Merle Wood
This classic Feadship, launched in 1986, has recently undergone a $20 million refit. The result: A brand-new contemporary interior with a bright, white saloon (including white grand piano), elegant formal dining area, and regal full-beam master suite with office. The refit work extends across the yacht, including a new air-conditioning system, navigation and communications equipment as well as a state-of-the-art entertainment center. The 188-footer also has new Quantum zero-speed stabilizers for stable cruising. Of course, there is also the pedigree that Feadship gives a yacht like Minderella. That, combined with the refit, is incalculable. Merle Wood & Associates is showing Minderella. —G.W.
U.S. and World Premieres — Miami Yacht Show
CL Yachts CLA76f
CL Yachts CLA76f.
Photos: Courtesy of CL Yachts
Hong Kong–based yacht builder Cheoy Lee will be revealing its new brand, CL Yachts, at the Miami Yacht Show. The 130-year-old builder’s CL Yachts aims for the next-gen yacht owner, who wants speed and luxury. The CL Yachts CLA76f and CLB72 models, the first to debut, will demonstrate the new marque’s low-key but contemporary approach. Designer Jozeph Forakis teamed up with Cheoy Lee in creating CL Yachts.
The CLA76f is a flybridge yacht that follows from Cheoy Lee’s Alpha Express Series. The 76-foot, 6-inch yacht offers up a lower-deck full-beam master stateroom, a VIP, and a guest cabin with two twin berths, as well crew cabins. The main saloon, galley, dining area, foredeck lounging, shaded aft-deck lounging and dining area, and beach platform all flow along the main deck. Up top, on the flydeck, guests will find the flybridge, a shaded L-shaped sofa, and a grill and fridge.
The CLA76f’s lightweight, resin-infused, composite hull was designed by Michael Peters with naval architecture provided by Al Horsmon. This yacht with classic, fluid lines sports a top speed of 30 knots. —Danielle Cutler
CL Yachts CLB72
CL Yachts CLB72.
Photos: Courtesy of CL Yachts
The 76-foot, 9-inch CLB72 also features a resin-infused, composite hull and foam-cored monocoque structure. This model was designed by naval architect Howard Apollonio structural engineering by Gurit. It, too, is efficient and sports a 30-knot top-end speed. Offering up outdoor gathering zones at the shaded aft deck, sun-soaked foredeck and beach platform, as well as the flydeck that features the helm station, barbecue and refrigerator, and sofa.
The main deck houses the saloon, dining area, and galley, and the lower deck is home to the master stateroom, VIP, and a guest cabin, as well as crew quarters. —D.C.
Sunseeker 74 Sport Yacht
Sunseeker 74 Sport Yacht.
Photo: Courtesy Sunseeker
The new 74 Sport Yacht from British boatbuilder Sunseeker has its U.S. debut this week. Borrowing design and performance features from the Sunseeker Predator 74, the 74 Sport Yacht offers up a huge flybridge, with helm station, seating, dining, and sunbathing spaces. A bimini shade and wet bar are optional. A large sun pad and U-shaped dining area forward of the helm on the foredeck provide an excellent location for a sunset cocktail or a meal with an amazing view.
The 74 Sport Yacht transforms into an open yacht when the weather is nice or a closed yacht when it’s not, thanks to a cockpit door that lowers itself into the sole of the yacht—kind of like a convertible.
Oversized windows and a helm sunroof provide the main-deck areas with all kinds of natural light. Seating and dining areas have unobstructed 360-degree views. A galley and three en-suite cabins are belowdecks: The master stateroom sits aft, a VIP stateroom is forward, and a twin cabin is starboard. A crew cabin is situated next to the garage.
This 74-foot-10-inch yacht sports a 38-knot max speed, a cruising speed of 28, and a range of 330 nautical miles. The tender garage stows an optional Williams 395 SportJet. —D.C.
Riva 66 Ribelle
Riva 66 Ribelle.
Photo: Courtesy of Riva
When is a coupe not a coupe? When it’s the new Riva 66 Ribelle. The 66 debuts in the U.S. this week in Miami. The 66-footer has a custom sapphire-blue hull color, a sleek profile with design cues from the Riva 76 Perseo that include a sloping stern, aft “wings,” and integrated stairs on both sides of the cockpit that drop to the water. Varnished mahogany and stainless-steel accents distinguish it as a Riva. They are certainly nice designer’s touches, courtesy of Officina Italiana Design and the Ferretti Group’s Product Strategy Committee (headed by Piero Ferrari, son of Enzo Ferrari), but they are just the start of the innovations.
Riva designates its new 66 Ribelle as a flybridge model, but the way the designers set the upper seats into the top does not compromise its sleek coupe aesthetic. The inset bridge is much larger than it looks in profile. It includes a double sun bed at the rear and full loungers across the rest of the space, with a centerline helm station. The Ribelle also ups the ante as a cruiser with a large sun bed, sofa, and dining table in the aft section of the boat and an even larger sun bed (measuring 75 square feet) on the foredeck. Belowdecks is the full-beam master suite with through-hull windows that overlook the water, as well as two other guest staterooms. The 66 is powered by twin MAN 1,550 hp V-12 engines, which give the boat a top speed of 37 knots and a cruise speed of 33. —G.W.
Riva 100 Corsaro
Riva Corsaro 100.
@ RIVA-Carlo Borlenghi
The sleek arrow profile and silver exterior of the new Riva 100
perfectly match its Corsaro model name, which translates to “corsair” or “pirate” (although the vessel was named for a historic Riva of the same moniker). The exterior design gives the yacht a low-riding profile with all the benefits of a flybridge. The dining areas, wet bar, and lounges sit beneath a composite hard top on the sundeck; an open aft space can also be arranged with loose furniture. The foredeck has five sun beds, with full-beam lounges near the bow. The main deck’s open-plan saloon and dining area, and the four guest staterooms on the lower deck, swim in natural light thanks to the large, tinted windows across the yacht. The interior design is contemporary and unmistakably Riva, with dramatic tiger-stripe wood grains tempered by the judicious use of stainless steel and marble. The Corsaro is a buccaneer’s dream come true. —G.W.
Ocean Alexander 45 Divergence
Ocean Alexander 45 Divergence.
Photo: Courtesy of Ocean Alexander
The new 45 Divergence from Ocean Alexander gives a creative new twist to the ever-growing center-console world. Powered by quad outboards, the topside is all about enjoying the great outdoors. The private forward area has a large twin sun bed and forward seating, while at the transom facing lounges provide another gathering point. The side walkways have unusually deep freeboard for safe passage while the boat is running offshore. At anchor, both rear panels of the cockpit fold outward, turning the aft area into an open platform that can be used for swimming or diving. Belowdecks, the quality fit and finish and sense of openness feel more like a yacht than offshore boat. This new Divergence should claim many center-console converts as it rewrites the rules for this popular niche. —G.W.
Hatteras Cabo 41
Cabo 41.
Photo: Courtesy of Cabo
The Cabo name is royalty in the sportfishing world. While Cabo production was suspended in 2014, fans never forgot their beloved brand. Cabo is now back at the Miami Yacht Show, built by Hatteras, an equally prominent name in saltwater fishing boats. The new Cabo 41 is a mini-battlewagon, defined by an oceangoing hull that can run hours offshore to the fishing grounds. Its open cockpit can be used for fishing, or when the boat is a weekend cruiser, for socializing.
The tuna tower on top not only serves as a sighting platform, but also provides protection to the helm and lounges. The first Cabo 41 will be powered by twin 625-hp Volvo D11 inboards. Below-decks, the 41’s master stateroom and separate lounge area with galley can sleep up to four. Beyond its fishing prowess, the new Cabo also is the perfect weekender for hopping between ports or even, in places like the Bahamas, islands. —G.W.
Galeon 425 HTS
Galeon 425 HTS.
Photo: Courtesy of Galeon
In a short period of time, Galeon has established a solid following in the U.S. with the sheer inventiveness of its boats. On some models, whole sides of the main salon open up, turning the interior into a bright, wind-swept haven. Other models have foldout cockpits and mini-terraces.
Galeon’s new 425 HTS is a fresh take on the express yacht, a master at maximizing every inch of space. The oversized seating on the foredeck, open plan design beneath the hardtop and large sunroof that turns the helm area into a dayboat are all unusual features that will push this often -tired category forward. Below-decks the full-beam master suite has been designed into the widest part of the hull, so it seems palatial for a 42-footer. The second stateroom forward is also a generous sleeping area. The 425 HTS is powered by Volvo IPS drives, which give it speed and maneuverability. —G.W.
Palm Beach GT50
Palm Beach GT50.
Photo: Courtesy of Palm Beach Motor Yachts
The Palm Beach GT50 (the first in the GT Series from Palm Beach Motor Yachts) promises to be a sleek, easy-to-operate cruiser designed to help owners spend more time on the water. “We designed the systems and built the yacht to be turnkey,” says Mark Richards, the founder and CEO of Palm Beach Motor Yachts. “We want you to step onboard, turn on the engines, and go out and enjoy the water. That’s what yachting is all about.”
Two versions (the Express and the Open) are currently in the works, and both will show off modern finishes and large outdoor spaces. The helm deck will accommodate a large group of guests for alfresco dining or sunbathing, and L-shaped settees in the cockpit will flank a transom door that leads to the swim platform. (The Express model will be outfitted with a sunroof that slides away to provide an open-air experience.)
Belowdecks will be a master stateroom forward, a queen-size berth aft, and a big galley. Choose from wengé, teak, or ash wood throughout.
The GT Series incorporates a unique hull design (made from vinyl-ester cored e-glass and complemented by a fully infused, 100 percent carbon-fiber deck and superstructure) that enables the yachts to slice through the water instead of wasting energy by maneuvering on top of it. Initial sea trials met the company’s projection of a top speed of 42 knots and a cruising speed of 35 knots. At 35 knots, the fuel consumption was only 40 gallons per hour, and at 25 knots the fuel consumption was 24 gallons per hour, making the GT50 one of the most efficient cruisers on the market today. —Rebekah Bell
Sanlorenzo SX76
Sanlorenzo SX76 crossover.
Photo: Courtesy Sanlorenzo
Italian yacht builder Sanlorenzo debuts its new SX76 crossover—a combo flybridge and explorer yacht—to the U.S. market this week. Following the design cues of its larger sibling, the SX88, the SX76 sports an open-space design described by Sanlorenzo as a “social” boat because of its open layout from stern to bow. This was achieved by having only one helm up on the flybridge instead of in the forward section of the yacht. With this design, guests can easily move from the open kitchen to the dining room to the living area and out to the aft seating area. Large windows flood the wide-open main deck with natural light and views.
Featuring exterior lines and an interior layout by Studio Zuccon International Project, this first hull showcases a special-edition interior created by Italian designer Piero Lissoni, who is known for his modern furniture, architecture, and graphic design. The highlight of his sophisticated decor is the sculptural staircase that flows among three decks. Lissoni chose a neutral color scheme with loose—rather than the more usual fixed-yacht—furniture, creating a calming, warm, and welcoming ambience.
Four staterooms reside belowdecks, and a crew cabin, with direct access to the engine room, sits aft of the master. Italian Olympic sailor and yacht designer Luca Santella conceived the overall SX range of yachts, and naval architect Lou Codega, known for sportfishing boats, oversaw the waterlines.
Those SX76 lines allowed Zuccon to make full use of the main-deck’s foredeck, offering up facing sun beds that transform into a shaded dining area with an awning. At the transom, four steps down from the main deck, is a large, 194-square-foot beach deck with loungers and umbrellas. When the beach club is not in use, the space holds a tender and a jet ski, both of which can be placed on the water by a discreet crane.
Twin Volvo Penta IPS 1050s propel the semi-displacement yacht to a maximum speed of 22 knots, a cruise speed of 20, and an economic speed of 12. Sanlorenzo also considered the environment through its efficient hull design and propulsion system, installing Class A++ systems onboard, and by making use of LED lighting, biochrome, and sustainable leather. —D.C.
Comments