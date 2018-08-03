This Superyacht Is Submersible

If you’re going for the ultimate deep-sea fantasy, you could choose from a wide variety of personal subs. But when you tire of the limitations of single-passenger submersibles, it’s probably time to choose a luxury submarine worthy of a James Bond movie. Austrian company Migaloo calls its 443-foot M5 a “private submersible yacht,” mainly because it truly is an underwater superyacht.

Imagine dining, lounging, or cocktailing in a full-glass room surrounded by deep-blue ocean and hundreds of fish, taking an under-the-sea spin on the M5’s two mini-subs, or using the outdoor pool/Jacuzzi and beach club while the M5 is floating on the surface.

This James Bond dream boat also includes a helipad, a garage for tenders and toys, a cinema room, gym, spa, wine cellar, library, several bars with windows to the sea, and, of course, a game room. The ultimate submarine can be designed to any owner’s specific tastes. One configuration has a 32,300-square-foot owner’s apartment on three decks, all connected by an elevator, with a private exterior balcony. There are also six VIP guest staterooms.

The hull will have an acrylic pressure hull design—built to U.S. Navy submarine standards—with multiple MTU generators and lithium batteries. Migaloo says the construction techniques and materials will make the M5 safe and spacious, accommodating two owners and 12 guests, with 19 crew, for a total of 32 people. Guests can leave their Dramamine and Sea-Bands behind. Because this private submersible yacht runs beneath the water’s surface, motion sickness is not an issue. And the Migaloo M5 is capable of staying submerged for several weeks. Hopefully you are, too. Oh, wait, the M5 is not big enough for you? Migaloo’s M7 extends to 928 feet.