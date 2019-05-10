How Millennials and Their Money Will Shape the Future of Yachting

For one young Burgess client, it was all about balancing work and wanderlust. He says, “It’s the control over how I spend my time that really appeals. When I am on board, I am either fully connected to the outside world, in touch with the office and communicating to friends and family, or I completely switch off and fully immerse myself in the trip. Ownership gives me the freedom to be as spontaneous as I need or want to be, to carry over the instant demands of modern life into yachting, and to set sail to anywhere at a moment’s notice.”

Designer Jonny Horsfield of British studio H2 Yacht Design agrees that the “explorer mentality” is by far the biggest change he sees with younger owners. “They like the idea of going off to unusual places that might not be so accessible,” he says.

And with exploration comes a desire to be environmentally conscious.

“Millennials are using nature as their playground, but nurturing it in the process,” says Farouk Nefzi, marketing and brand director at Netherlands-based Feadship. “Owners are investing heavily in scientific and philanthropic initiatives, leading by example when building their own yachts. This means implementing new technologies and innovative features, such as waste-heat recovery, battery banks and hybrid propulsion. There is a definite willingness among the younger generation to reduce their yachting footprint.”