Meet Mambo, the World’s First 3-D-Printed Boat

Could this be the future of boat building?

Moi Composites Mambo Moi Composites

Could the Mambo represent the future of boat building? The wild-looking 21-footer, introduced during October’s Genoa International Boat Show, was built by Moi Composites via its Continuous Fiber Manufacturing process, which uses a computer and 3-D printer to simultaneously build and shape a boat by adding individual layers of composite materials that are then cured by laser.

Moi CEO Gabriele Natale says 3-D printing will revolutionize boat production because it not only eliminates the need for tooling but can also create unique shapes that are impossible to achieve with traditional molds. As for performance, Mambo’s electric-blue hull hit an impressive 26 knots with “excellent stability,” Natale says, adding, “We just need to adjust a few settings, and we’re confident she’ll run at 30 knots.”

Moi Composites Mambo

A look at the 3-D printing technology used to form the Mambo.  Moi Composites

