The Monaco Yacht Show Will Return in 2021, but With a New Covid-Aware Format

The Monaco Yacht Show typically marks the official launch of the superyacht season, but last year’s event was cancelled after most of the international yacht brokerage firms and some boat builders said they would not attend, citing concerns about Covid-19 and expected small crowds.

Despite celebrating its postponed 30th anniversary this year, the event will not be picking up where it left off in 2019. The four-day show is scheduled to take place on September 22-25, but in a smaller, more intimate format. According to organizer The Informa Group, this year’s MYS has adopted a new Covid approach that is designed to enhance both visitor and exhibitor experiences.

Johan Pizzardini, communications manager at Informa, says the rebuild is designed to rise to the commercial and marketing challenges still facing the market amid Covid-19. “For months, we’ve been working closely with the yachting industry to best understand yacht owners’ and new client’s expectations when attending a world-class lifestyle event,” Pizzardini told Robb Report. “Superyachting is part of a way of life for them. So must be the MYS. We will not deliver a boat show: we’ll offer a mesmerizing lifestyle experience for the world of superyachting.”

Part of the show’s new tailor-made experience includes a three-tiered approach to visitor badges. The “Discover” badge is reserved for yacht clients; their advisors and consultants will wear an “Advise” badge; while trade visitors will wear a “Connect” badge. The hope is that the new badge system will enhance the flow of visitors on the quaysides, making it easier for new and existing owners to board yachts and luxury tenders.

The existing Sapphire Experience, aimed at showcasing the superyacht lifestyle to VIP first-time visitors, will continue with the addition of two new VIP entrances to the show. There will also be a new method of registering for the show, which will identify the profile of visitors in advance, with the goal of reducing congestion around the show entrance.

New digital solutions to encourage interactions between visitors and exhibitors throughout the year will also be introduced.

Informa said in a press release that its main priority is to “safeguard the health of participants at the Show, and thus provide a safe and serene experience.” The 2021 MYS will be operated according to official government and local authority guidance. It will be also be supported by Informa’s AllSecure program, which implements additional requirements around hygiene, social distancing and PPE.