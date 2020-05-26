The Monaco Yacht Show Will (Still) Happen in September—But With a New Format

The Monaco Yacht Show will take place as originally scheduled in September. There had been rumors floating around the yachting industry that the show would be canceled this year. The Principality of Monaco and show organizer Informa noted ongoing Covid-19 concerns but said the show would operate under “the highest standards of hygiene and cleanliness.” Informa also said the show would be a not-for-profit event to help support the “speedy recovery” of the yachting industry.

The government of Monaco is working with Informa “to prioritize the health and safety of all participants, while providing direct support to the international yachting community, ensuring it can connect with customers and accelerate the recovery of what is an increasingly important industry for the region,” said Jean Castellini, minister of finance and economy for Monaco, in the statement.

Informa said the yacht show will be organized with its AllSecure health and safety standards. The company has enhanced measures “to provide the highest levels of hygiene and safety at its events, providing everyone with reassurance and confidence they are participating in a safe and controlled environment.”

The announcement follows last week’s news that its two main exhibiting groups, the Superyacht Builders Association (SYBAss) and Large Yacht Brokers Association (LYBRA), were pulling out of the show because of Covid-19 concerns, as well as other issues with the show’s organizers. The 21 members of SYBAss account for the world’s largest group of superyacht builders, while LYBRA includes the eight largest brokerage firms in Europe and the US Together, they accounted for nearly three quarters of the superyachts on display in last year’s show.

Informa said that with control measures being “steadily relaxed” in Monaco, around Europe and internationally, that the timing of the show, from September 23-26, would allow for a “carefully staged event to still take place” this year.

“As we move to the other side of the pandemic, all parts of the industry need to work collaboratively to ensure a speedy return and recovery,” said Charlie McCurdy, CEO of Informa, in the statement. “We are playing our part by hosting a not-for-profit Monaco Yacht Show in 2020, providing an opportunity for the community to come together, share ideas, meet with customers and start to rebuild positive momentum.”