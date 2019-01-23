Sunworshippers, Rejoice: This New Yacht Will Bring Spring Break Right to Your Deck

Monte Carlo Yachts, which burst onto the motor-yacht scene just over a decade ago, with bold new styling and an innovative build process, has launched a new generation of yachts at the Düsseldorf boat show. A trio of cruisers, the MCY 70, MCY 66, and MCY 76, will be introduced at different points this year. The new MCY 70 was at the show.

Designed by Nuvolari Lenard, the new model represents a “natural evolution” of the current 70-footer that incorporates wider interior volumes, larger entertainment areas enhanced by shaped bulwarks, and larger windows. The Venice-based designers made good use of geometric patterns, linear structures, bright decor, and lacquered woods on the floors and walls to enhance the contemporary sensibility.

The main saloon is an open-plan space, with loose furniture toward the stern, dining table in the center, and a sit-down bar forward. Windows line both sides of the saloon. The ambience is more like a waterside pied-à-terre than a traditional yacht. The designers also placed large circular windows on both sides of the full-beam master suite, incorporating tall ceilings to enhance the sense of space. In addition, there is a private stairway down to the master. A VIP stateroom is positioned forward, with two twin guest cabins on either side.

Like the rest of the Monte Carlo line, the flybridge is one of the largest in its class, with a carbon-fiber hardtop (an idea borrowed from the company’s larger yachts), outdoor galley and wet bar, and a large seating area with teak dropdown table. The upper helm has a reversible backrest so the driver has a large, comfortable seat while under way, or it slides forward to join the guests for an alfresco meal. The aluminum side supports for the hardtop are minimalist, so the top provides shade (with an opening sunroof), but there is no obstruction of water views. The aft section of the deck has been left open for sun beds. Large sofas at the foredeck turn that area into a separate gathering point as well.

The MCY 70 is powered by twin 1,200 hp MAN engines that deliver a top-end speed of 30 knots, with a cruise speed of 24 knots.