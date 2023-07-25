The 5 Most Expensive Superyachts on ‘Below Deck’

There is certainly no shortage of spectacular superyachts on Below Deck, but now you can see exactly which designs reign supreme.

The folks at Rightboat just revealed the five most expensive yachts featured in Bravo’s hit reality TV series to date and the 10 priciest on-screen vessels to charter. (Note: The estimated value is based on what Rightboat believes the yachts to be worth rather than the last sold price.)

Worth $32.5 million, Heesen’s Home is the priciest dream machine from the franchise. Delivered by the famed Dutch shipyard in 2017, the 163-foot fast-displacement vessel is equipped with a hybrid-propulsion package that makes it the most fuel-efficient vessel in its class. It also emits just 46 decibels while cruising. Home was the first diesel-electric yacht to appear on Below Deck and costs approximately $245,000 per week to charter.

Heesen’s superyacht Home. Dick Holthuis

Thalassa from the first season of Below Deck Down Under is the series’s second-most-expensive yacht. Originally christened Keri Lee III, the 181-foot superyacht was launched by U.S. shipyard Trinity Yachts in 2001 and refitted in 2016. In addition to meticulous craftsmanship and high-end finishes, she showcases six elegant cabins, a beauty salon, a massage room, a gym, a Jacuzzi, and a movie theater. She is reportedly worth $27 million, according to Rightboat.

That’s not the only fleet member Trinity has in the top five, either. The 161-foot Eros, known as Stay Salty IRL, claimed third spot with an estimated value of $23 million. Delivered by the U.S. yard in 2008, the vessel received a meticulous refit just before starring Below Deck Season 3 to ensure she was up to snuff.

Onboard Proteksan Turquoise’s superyacht Talisman Maiton. Photo: Mark Simms

Delta Marine’s 185-foot superyacht Starship, known as My Seanna during filming, ranked as the fourth priciest vessel with a value of $22.9 million. It also costs a lofty $275,000 per week to rent. Rounding out the top five is Feadship’s BG, or Valor in the show. Delivered by the Dutch yard in 2013, the 153-footer features a highly sophisticated exterior styled by De Voogt and a luxe contemporary interior by McMilen Design. It is estimated to be worth $21 million.

Perini Navi’s Parsifal III. Perini Navi

The best part is that more exceptional superyachts are hitting the screens: A new season of Below Deck Down Under premiered last week and Season 8 of Below Deck Mediterranean is expected to air later this year. Let’s see how the new vessels stack up, then.

You can check out both full lists below.

The top five highest-value yachts on Below Deck:

Home: Below Deck Mediterranean Season 7, $32.5 million Thalassa: Below Deck Downunder Season 1, $27 million Eros: Below Deck Season 3, $22.9 million My Seanna: Below Deck Seasons 6, 8, and 9, $22.9 million Valor: Below Deck Season 4, $21 million

The top 10 most expensive yachts to charter on Below Deck: