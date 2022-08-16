First Look: This 793-Foot Megaship Could Become the Sea’s First Luxury Residential Community

If you’re a fan of life on the high seas, this new project will let you travel them year-round in luxe accommodations.

On Tuesday, private residential ship maker Storylines and Croatian shipyard Brodosplit announced plans to build what they’re calling the world’s first environmentally conscious residential ship. The 753-foot vessel, dubbed MV Narrative, has begun its engineering phase. The two companies estimate it will cost $1.5 billion to complete.

The massive ship will have room for 547 residences, and the companies believe it will be the first of its kind to be powered by liquid natural gas propulsion. Its maiden voyage will traverse hundreds of destinations across six continents, and stops at ports are expected to span between one and five days.

As an example, one sample itinerary shows the ship spending over a month off the coast of Italy, which would allow for longer offshore adventures (in this case, hiring a car and touring Tuscany for a few days before getting back on board the ship). Reps for the operators say MV Narrative will be “following the sun”, meaning the direction of its first voyage will be determined by the time of year it sets sail.

Storyline and Brodosplit are also factoring in a host of other features that will separate the MV Narrative from run-of-the-mill cruise ships. The floating community will have a post office, school, library, hospital, bank and even office spaces that evoke the familiarities of life on land. But that’s not to say you won’t have fun onboard.

The vessel will offer residents 20 dining and bar venues, as well as a number of pools. The waterfront marina (aft, lower level) includes access to personal watercraft, a bowling alley, a hydroponic garden farm and an open-air fitness area with racquet sports, a yoga sun deck and a running track. A 10,000-square-foot wellness center will also be located onboard. Once finished, it will be the largest of its kind at sea with designated spa and gym rooms and its own anti-aging clinic.

WATCH

The ship will also convert its waste into energy to lessen its environmental footprint. The solar-powered hydroponic garden will also help keep fresh food accessible without consuming excess resources. These will be available through a zero-waste farmer’s market will be where everything for sale is either compostable or recyclable.

MV Narrative is the brainchild of Storyline founders Shannon Lee and Alister Punton. Their goal is to “give global travelers the ability to live out their passion for exploration while still maintaining work, family and home life,” according to a statement. “We are pleased to be building this innovative ship with Storylines,” said Tomislav Debeljak, president of Brodosplit’s board. “There are many new green technologies and ship systems we are pioneering, which makes this a very exciting project for us.”

The residences will range from $1 million to $8 million, with a limited number of 24-year leases available starting at $647,000. A lifetime exploring the seas never looked this good.

Click here for more images of the ship.