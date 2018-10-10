New Sailing Yacht Blends Luxury and Performance with Ease

It’s time to indulge your secret Captain Jack Sparrow fantasies: Finnish shipbuilder Nautor’s Swan has introduced a new sailing model, the Swan 120, which it was touting at the recent Monaco Yacht Show. Built for high-performance sailing, the new boat is the largest ship in the company’s Maxi line and its second largest overall.

Designed in part to perform at peak speeds in regattas (or just for the hell of it), the Swan 120’s deck areas are a little sparse when compared to most motoryachts. Instead of an abundance of seating, sunpads, and hot tubs, the 120 has a simple above deck lounge located amidships with opposing couches that create an intimate space for socializing. The helm area aft of the lounge can be equipped with an optional “snug-island” that includes seating and a spray hood.

The hull and deck themselves are constructed from carbon fiber to shed weight and improve the boat’s performance. And if your desire of adventure is tough to sate, the boat can be equipped with a telescopic keel that can reduce its draft from 18 feet down to 11.5 fee, opening up ports and secluded spots where it simply could not fit otherwise.

When the yacht is anchored, the yacht’s transom can fold down to create a swim platform with a teak deck. This also reveals the yacht’s tender garage, which can hold a tender nearly 15 feet long or other various water toys. Along with the added space from the swim platform, a section of the aft deck can be opened to make a large sunpad for catching some rays.

The main saloon inside the cabin is dressed in a very nautical palette of white with splashes of blue paired with dark wood furnishings. The owner’s suite is available in two configurations—one with a walk-in closet—while passengers can stay in one of three staterooms: a double and two twins.

The sailing life never sounded so good.