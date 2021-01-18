Nautor Swan’s New 40-Foot Motorboat Is as Speedy as It Is Elegant

Nautor’s Swan, the storied sailboat builder from Finland, has introduced its first-ever motorboat. The 40-foot Swan Shadow is designed with the same elegant lines as the company’s sailing yachts, but has a blistering top speed.

Swan President Leonardo Ferragamo said the builder had been thinking about a powerboat for years. “But we always resisted this temptation until we really felt we had something really special and unique,” he says. “That time is now.”

The powerboat will reach an impressive top speed of 63 mph and, with its own cabin, could serve as either a limousine tender for a superyacht or a standalone boat.

The designers said it was essential to transfer the “design DNA” of the sailing yachts to the new powerboat line. “A lot of thought also went into thinking about the lifestyle and the different use cases for these vessels,” said Jarkko Jamsen, the Swan Shadow’s designer. “We wanted to create something sporty and fun, without compromising on the elegance customers have grown to expect from a Swan.”

The Shadow has cool features like a swim platform that folds outward behind the outboards, thus making it a great open boat for being anchored out or engaging in water sports. The Shadow will be powered by three outboards, ranging from 225 to 350 hp, embedded in the aft platform.

The boat also has telescoping roof pillars and moving glass panels to create a convertible cabin. That design is a legitimate breakthrough for the center-console segment. It’s part of the designer’s original plan to be able to configure the Shadow multiple ways quickly, depending on its mission in the moment.

Jamsen said the interior styling is in synch with Nautor’s Swan superyacht interiors, which focuses on simplicity and elegance. Its woodwork is some of the most beautiful in the yachting world.

“She is full of the ingredients we believe in, and we are confident we’ll make an important statement in the power-yacht segment,” added Ferragamo.