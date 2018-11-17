A Sailing Yacht Built for Speed Bears Down on Düsseldorf

At the upcoming Boot Düsseldorf show (from January 19 through 27)—one of the major international events on the yachting calendar—Nautor’s Swan will hold the world debut of its newest sailing yacht, the Swan 65. You may recall the design from last year’s Boot show, where Nautor’s Swan displayed a full-scale mock-up of the 65, allowing perspective buyers the opportunity to get on board and get a sense of its feel. This time, however, the 65 is going to be present in the flesh—or rather, lightweight composite—for attendees to get a look at the real thing.

More than a simple cruiser, the Swan 65 is built for performance, arriving regatta-ready from Nautor’s Swan shipyard. Of course, owners who are serious about racing can add a number of options to maximize their boat’s speed and handling, such as a square top mainsail, running stays, and a performance keel. These speed demons will likely opt to have their boat staffed with a professional crew during regattas, but during normal cruising, a family can crew the boat without the need for a professional skipper.

The deck may seem spartan when compared to those on motor yachts, with hot tubs and an abundance of lounging spaces, but it is built for efficiency and making sailing a breeze. Windows on the deck and around the coach roof let natural light in on the interior, which features a main saloon with a dining area and lounge clad in European oak. The cabin arrangements are flexible, though the standard arrangement features three staterooms, including the master cabin, which has a desk/vanity, king bed, and walk-in closet in some configurations.

Four examples of the Swan 65 are currently under construction and deliveries are set to start next year. That said, if you want to see the ship in action before you commit to a purchase, the shipyard will be bringing the new boat to the Swan American Regatta to be held in Newport, R.I., from June 13 through 16.