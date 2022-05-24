This New 88-Foot Superyacht Concept Is Designed to Be as Aerodynamic as a Supercar

Supercars and superyachts are not so different. Both sleek machines are synonymous with luxury and high design. They require a high level of craftsmanship and deep pockets, too. Now Naval Yachts is looking to bring the two even closer still.

The burgeoning Turkish shipbuilder, which began in 2008 as a design studio before opening a boatyard in Antalya two years later, has just unveiled a new concept inspired by the aerodynamics of the world’s fastest cars.

“We took some touches from Lamborghini,” the co-owner of Naval Yachts, Barış Dinc, told Robb Report via email.

To that end, the sporty 88-footer known as LXT88 focuses on speed and dynamism just like any good Raging Bull. Designed for a supercar-loving client, the vessel sports a svelte orange hull, with black carbon accents and a menacing grille stern.

Forged from lightweight aluminum, the speedster will be fitted with twin MTU 1600 V-12 engines that will allow it to reach 42 knots at full tilt, according to the yard. (For comparison: Tecnomar’s Lamborghini 63, which was released early last year, sports two MAN V-12s that churn out 2,000 hp each to give the dayboat a top speed in excess of 60 knots.) The yacht’s inline stern drive system reportedly gives it great maneuverability and efficiency, too.

Dinc says details regarding the interior (and renders) will be available in the coming days. To give you a taste, though, there will be three guest cabins, a main saloon and dining area, as well as crew quarters with space for two. There’s also a Jacuzzi forward, because why not.

This isn’t the only vessel to take a four-wheeler for a muse, either. After releasing that Lamborgini day boat, Tecnomar followed up with another superyacht inspired by the lines of a supercar. Lazzarini and Rossinavi have also penned boats that take cues from a Ferrari and Bugatti, respectively.

You know what they say: Three’s a trend, and hopefully this is one that will last.

Check out more photos below: