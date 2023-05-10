How High Jewelry Inspired This Glitzy 200-Foot Superyacht Concept

Francesco Struglia Design’s latest concept is dazzling in more ways than one.

Christened Necklace, the superyacht spans an impressive 200 feet and takes design cues from high jewelry. As a result, the vessel has a striking silhouette that catches the eye like a piece of bling and can also be tailored to the owner.

“The project finds inspiration in the world of jewelry, for iconic and highly buildable shapes,” Struglia said in a statement. “The architectural concept of a superstructure made up of separate elements opens up many possibilities for interpretation and customization.”

The forward lounge. Francesco Struglia Design

With a beam of 34 feet, the yacht offers a generous interior volume of 1,000 GT. The living quarters are centered around two sprawling common areas. The first is a semi-enclosed lounge of about 3,400 square feet that includes fold-out terraces, a beach club with an infinity pool, and a spa with a gym. The second is a roughly 2,000-square-foot salon on the upper deck that sports a double-height greenhouse forward. Struglia describes this as the “green lung of the yacht” and says it will help to connect guests.

Spanning approximately 2,600 square feet, the lower deck guest area can be equipped with either seven or five cabins to sleep as many as 14 seafarers. It also sports a cinema for any friends who enjoy films. The owner’s apartment, meanwhile, occupies pride of place on the upper deck and features a private terrace for uninterrupted ocean views. The 200-footer is also fitted with cabins for 10 crew.

The fold-out terraces. Francesco Struglia Design

The wheelhouse sits at the top of the yacht to provide the captain with the best vantage, while a sun lounge forward sports another pool in which guests can soak in the water (and the vistas).

Struglia adds that his eponymous firm will work to ensure Jewelry is built as efficiently and sustainably as possible. “The goal is always to seek out new forms of design and assembly, which simplify construction, lower costs, and safeguard the future disposal of materials,” the Italian designer said.

Dazzling, indeed.

