This New Italian Brand Brings a Fresh Approach to Day Boats

Day boats tend to fall into one of two categories: either a center-console design with large outboard engines, a big cockpit, and a tiny cabin, or a sleek cruiser, often with an open transom area down to the water. Nerea Yacht, a new Italian builder, has launched a third design that will debut later this month at the Düsseldorf boat show (boot Düsseldorf).

The NY24 promises to be the first in a line of smartly designed vessels that strike a nice balance among chic, modern, and traditional. The 24-foot boat is powered by a single 300 hp Volvo Penta Duoprop, which provides a great grip on the water when the boat hits its top-end speed of 32 knots. The sterndrive also let the designers create a unique three-tiered stern area, with full access to the water and protection at the rear in rough seas. The NY24 has a nicely protected cockpit for use in northern waters, though the dark, stylish windshield is low enough for full exposure to the elements on sunny days. Owners can outfit the cockpit with a refrigerator, stove, and sink, as well as a dinette that converts to a large sunbed.

Designers Alessio Battistini and Davide Bernardini of IdeaeITALIA also moved the helm area forward to maximize cockpit space, yet it’s far enough back for a decent-size cuddy cabin forward for naps or even an occasional overnighter. The sofas along the inside walls connect to become a double bed.

The proportions make the boat feel much larger than its 24-foot length. The NY24’s look, frankly, is more northern European than Italian, but the brand’s founder, Dario Messina, used the best-quality materials (including planked teak on the foredeck) and stylish design cues to make sure its heritage is unmistakable. The profile has a nice aft curved section that is unique for a boat this size, while the designers also incorporated a wedged-shaped window forward that not only looks cool, but lights up the interior.

The builders used Oltremareria to finish the exterior. It’s a water-based, eco-friendly material that is fully recyclable, but as tough as any other polyester or epoxy exterior surfaces, without their environmental liabilities. The new design should do well as an alternative to other high-end runabouts from Riva, Chris-Craft, Princess, or other small Italian brands like Evo, not to mention being an attractive superyacht tender.