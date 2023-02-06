This Luxe New 72-Foot Trimaran Brings Even More Comfort and Stability to Rough Waters

From Impressionism to pasteurization, the French have never been known to shy away from unorthodox measures in pursuit of a superior end result. The La Rochelle-based builder Leen is very much in line with this tradition. Since 2010, it has been turning out trimarans with steady success.

The builder opted for this kind of relatively rare type of boat for some very good reasons. Firstly, stability in rough seas is a main objective. Leen’s focus with its lineup of sail-powered models (which range from 47- to 65-feet length overall), has always been on seaworthiness and safety.

The interior volume is one of the 72’s main benefits. Courtesy Leen Trimarans

However, as Leen pushed into the powerboat market in 2021 with a 56, another happy trait of the tri-hulled design came into play—efficiency. By displacing the boat’s weight across three points of contact with the water—as opposed to one with a monohull, or two with a catamaran—drag is greatly reduced, because the hulls can be exceptionally narrow.

Its latest power offering is the Leen 72, which launched in 2022. True to design, the 72 is a very fuel-efficient boat. With a single 330-horsepower Cummins diesel engine, the boat has a range of 2,500 nautical miles at 10 knots, burning just a half gallon of fuel per hour. Additional electric drive units in the outboard hulls can assist with docking, or help push the boat along at 5 knots.

The Leen 72 also offers incredible efficiency, with the ability to cruise 2,500 miles on a single tank of fuel. Courtesy Leen Trimarans

A trimaran design has, of course, another benefit beyond range and stability, and that’s the wide beam that makes its interior and exterior areas reminiscent of something that, in this case, might be found on a 100-foot monohull. The 72 is 29 feet wide, which translates to 1,378 square feet of useable space.

The main deck is flush between the cockpit and the salon, making transit from the exterior to the interior seamless—a hallmark of thoughtful design. A comfortable, two-seat helm to starboard is accompanied by settees to port designed for guests curious about how a three-hulled boat is actually run.

Three swim platform adds a new dimension to water access. Courtesy Leen Trimarans

The 72 comes in either a three- or four-stateroom setup. Both iterations feature a very private, main-deck master with an athwartship king-size berth. The Leen’s flybridge encompasses 500 square feet of space and is highly customizable, with lounges, sunpads, and dining tables available, according to an owner’s particular tastes.

The only glaring drawback to an unusually wide yacht like this Leen is that it might be challenging to maneuver it around a crowded marina. But when you balance the advantages of a triple hull, that may be a challenge some owners are willing to take on.