This New 93-Foot Yacht Uses ’60s-Era Materials to Create a Fresh, Contemporary Look

Intense light and color create an exciting heartbeat for Custom Line’s new Navetta 30, launched recently by the Ferretti Group builder. The 93-footer’s exterior by Filippo Salvetti is multifaceted and fresh, while the interior by Milan residential architects Antonio Citterio and Patricia Viel is an energetic, controlled environment using the colors of yachting’s past in highly inventive ways.

Salvetti’s exterior is long, lean and modern, with the yacht’s center defined by tinted windows that extend almost all the way to the bow, giving the vessel its contemporary look. The superstructure encompasses about half the length of the hull, while a private flybridge sits on top. To emphasize its uniqueness, the hull has quartz powder mixed into the resin to give it a subtle but sparkling look.

The 3,444-square foot interior allowed Citterio and Viel to use the wide spaces inside as a blank canvas. The designers combined natural materials like leather and rope with traditional woods like teak and nautical colors like navy to create a contemporary retro look for the interior. They also designed all the furniture and cabinetry, as well as stylized-wood window frames and teak ceilings. The lighting was also customized to highlight architectural design features and artwork, with some lights dimmable to create different moods.

There’s a nice interplay between the interior and exterior. The 366-square-foot cockpit can be used for dining and socializing, connecting with the interior salon through full-beam glass doors. The designers included a large convertible sofa, along with a coffee table and two armchairs, to give the cockpit a relaxed, residential feel. The living room on the interior connects nicely with its brushed teak furniture, leather, ivory, while its red and blue hues deliver a contemporary reinterpretation of a nautical cabin of the past.

The salon’s windows and large headroom provide a connection with the outer sea, while a very cool all-teak staircase links the lower and upper decks. This stylized staircase is one of the signature features of this new yacht.

The five-stateroom Custom Line can accommodate 10 guests. The layout puts the master stateroom on the main deck and the four guest cabins on the deck below. The owner’s suite measures 378 square feet, with an open study that provides exceptional views of the sea as well as an ensuite with twin sinks, large shower and custom mosaic on the walls. The master bed has leather detailing, which is also included in the bedside tables. The area exudes a calming atmosphere. The teak floors, along with the traditional marine colors across the cabin, link with the salon and even the guest staterooms below-deck.

All decor was custom designed for the stylized look of the salon.

In the guest suites, bright, ultramarine blue lacquer on the walls combine with blue fabrics as part of the yacht’s nautical theme. The crew quarters in the bow area include a captain’s cabin and two double crew cabins, all with bathrooms, for a crew of five.

The 400-square-foot upper deck has a large exterior lounge and interior salon to replicate the indoor-outdoor experience of the main deck. The dining table can seat up to 10, and a custom full-beam sofa makes for a relaxing post-dinner space. The upper salon has the tinted windows for exceptional views, along with freestanding custom-designed furniture. The “Sunset Lounge” on the bow is another outdoor social area. The upper sundeck, measuring 375 square feet, is yet another private outdoor area that is ideal for stargazing or sunbathing.

The yacht has four engine choices, with twin 800-hp MAN i-6s offering the most horsepower. They will deliver a range of about 2,000 nautical miles at a 10-knot cruise speed, and top end above 15 knots.

Check out more images of this breakthrough yacht below.