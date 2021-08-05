Meet Arc One, the New 475 HP Electric Speedboat That’s Like a Tesla for the Seas

It may seem a little brash to deem any vessel the Cybertruck of the high seas, but this LA startup’s new electric speedboat channels the angular glory of Elon Musk’s prized polygonal pickup.

Penned by a team of ex-rocket engineers at Arc Boats Co., the 24-footer, known simply as the Arc One, takes cues from aerospace design and features the futuristic tech of a Tesla along with an electric powertrain. This means the boat can fly across the ocean sans noise and emissions for hours on end.

Forged from lightweight aluminum, the silver pocket rocket sports a sleek hull, bespoke dual battery packs and a “wildly powerful motor,” which Arc says results in “unprecedented stability, range and speed.” In fact, the company has labeled the Arc One “the quickest boat of its kind.”

“We wanted the limited-edition Arc One to set the stage for our future, mass-market watersport boats while still playing in a class of its own,” CEO Mitch Lee told Robb Report.

The beating heart is the integrated 200 kWh battery that was custom built to provide tight control over the boat’s center of gravity for greater performance. It powers the whisper-quiet motor that churns out a gutsy 475 hp to give the Arc One a top speed of 35 mph.

As for range, you’ll have enough juice for a full day on the water with no recharge needed, according to Arc. That’s roughly five hours of run time as per the fine print.

Onboard, the Arc One can accommodate up to 10 people and offers 60 cubic feet of storage space. Arc says seafarers can expect “a snappy, smooth, wake-throwing ride.”

Just like its four-wheel twin, the Arc One is equipped with integrated smart tech for a seamless driving experience and can also carry out over-the-air updates for a solid bit of future-proofing.

“The step-down transom and J-bench layout are a nod to the sport market, while the expansive seating area and bow storage show off the extra space that the fully integrated battery pack design affords,” Lee adds. “And the 15-inch touchscreen display highlights the defining feature of the boat: the software.”

The kicker is the cost: The Arc One will set you back an eye-popping $300,000. That’s almost 10 times the price of the Cybertruck which starts at $39,900. If that hefty chunk of change isn’t a deterrent, though, you can reserve your very own Arc One with a $1,000 deposit.

The boat is due to roll out at the end of the year and will beat the Cybertruck to market by a good couple of months. (The truck is due for delivery in late 2022.) Perhaps we should start calling Elon’s pickup the Arc One of the roads.

