This Gorgeous New 89-Foot Sailing Yacht Is Like a Tailored Italian Suit for the Water

It’s every sailor’s dream to helm a sloop that is equally at ease on transatlantic passages as it is on the racecourse, and CNB claims its newest fleet member is exactly that.

The Italian yard has just unveiled a new 92-footer that can not only perform well on the high seas, but also keep those aboard in the lap of luxury. The sailing yacht, known simply as CNB 88, follows in the footsteps of the CNB 76, but is bigger and better than its predecessor.

The sleek sailer, which was penned by designer Jean-Marc Piaton and features naval architecture by architect Philippe Briand, exudes that classic CNB style with a wide stern, clean lines and an elegant silhouette. CNB says it also has a Sail Area-Displacement ratio that is superior to that of CNB 76 and will result in “many happy hours at the helm.”

This is actually the first CNB vessel to be designed and built at the Solaris shipyard in Aquileia, Italy. As such, the fellow Italian outfit has been able to lend its expertise regarding both the structure of the boat and the meticulous woodwork within that has no visible joins.

The upscale interior, which was spearheaded by Piaton Bercault, reportedly offers much more space than your average 90-foot yacht. The layout comprises one large master cabin and three guest cabins that can collectively sleep up to eight guests. There are also two double cabins for four crew.

The heart of the vessel is the spacious saloon. It features CNB’s signature panoramic coachroof as well as glazed surfaces overhead a transparent aft bulkhead. This allows plenty of natural light to flood the room and creates a guaranteed “wow effect,” according to CNB.

Above all, the CNB 88 is seaworthy. The yard claims it’s as comfortable cruising in the Mediterranean as it is traveling to the far ends of the world. She’s also equipped with a tender garage if you feel prefer to helm something else while at sea.

“In our eyes, the CNB 88 is the perfect synthesis between the functionality of the CNB 76 and the need for more space, self-sufficiency and luxury,” the yard said in a statement.

We can get on board with that.

Check out more photos below: