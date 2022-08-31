Foiled! This New Explorer Power Cat Takes an Essential Design Cue From America’s Cup Raceboats

Foils are a big thing on America’s Cup raceboats, more contemporary sail-racing series like SailGP, or even the single-handed, round-the-world Vendee Globe. These foils lift the hull above the waves, running on slender blades that give the boat greater speed and efficiency.

The concept hasn’t been applied widely to powerboats, though several power-cat builders have created fixed foils that provide efficiency without the sailboats’ daredevil heights above the water.

Netherlands-based Vandal Marine, better known for its yacht tenders and chase boats, is getting into the foiling world with its new “foil-assisted” Explorer range. The 46-foot power cats will be introduced at next week’s Cannes Yachting Festival.

Foils on these new Vandals carry about 35 percent of the boat’s weight above the water, resulting in 25 to 30 percent improved fuel economy. Think longer range and fewer emissions.

The hulls were designed by Canadian naval architect Scott Jutson and Espen Øino, the Rockstar designer of dozens of the world’s largest superyachts. Jutson focused on ensuring that the boats run well and fast in rough ocean waters—thus giving them the “explorer” label which is usually reserved for larger yachts. Øino designed the topsides to be minimalist and highly functional, while throwing in a cool, industrial-chic look.

With twin Yamaha XTO 425hp outboards, the Vandal has a 240-mile range at its cruise speed of 35 mph, with a top end of 46 mph.

WATCH

The series is designed with sustainability in mind. At anchor, batteries (powered by solar power panels) run the hotel load such lights and air conditioning. Recycled and recyclable materials have been used across the boat, from lightweight aluminum in the hull to storage bags made from recycled sails. An onboard waste incinerator minimizes black-water discharge, while a silicon antifouling coating on the hull avoids the use of toxic paints.

Øino also designed the Vandal with a practical eye. Beside the eight-person dining area are the master cabin, aft deck rain shower and outdoor kitchen. There’s room for a tender and toys, from e-bikes and paddle boards to dive tanks and skiing equipment.

“A philosophy of ‘less is more’ is the founding pillar of the design and offers everything a boat owner really needs—and only that,” Øino said in a statement.

Vandal co-founder Ben Mennem said that the 46-foot platform was designed to be customized by its owners, from sportfishing, diving, cruising or as a chase boat for a larger yacht.