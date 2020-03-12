Sunreef’s Is Building a 160-Foot Superyacht That Looks Like a Floating Nightclub

If there’s one sure-fire way to get your superyacht noticed, it’s to cover it in neon lights. And that’s exactly what Sunreef Yachts has done with its new 160-foot catamaran—well, in picture form, at least.

The Polish yacht maker has just released three new renders of the 49M Sunreef Power and the multihull has never looked better. With strips of purple and pink illuminating her elegant lines, the cat’s contemporary-yet-timeless design can be fully appreciated.

Snapped up by one lucky seafarer last September, the superyacht will be entirely manufactured at yard’s construction facilities in the city of Gdansk, Poland. Imperial Yachts has been named the project manager for the build and delivery is expected to occur in the second half of 2021.

“An exciting journey begins for us as we team up with Imperial Yachts on this fantastic project,” Francis Lapp, founder and president of Sunreef, said in a statement. “With this new concept, we engage in an ambitious endeavor to build a yacht that the industry has never seen before.”

Aside from her eye-catching exterior, the catamaran affords luxurious accommodation for up to 10 guests, along with expansive outdoor living areas that come courtesy of a 55-foot beam. The vessel’s full layout and amenities have yet to be disclosed but judging by those neons, we’re expecting both will be geared toward entertaining.

Sunreef did share that the vessel will carry three tenders and a wide selection of toys and small watercraft. The yacht will also come complete with 17 crew available to cater to your every whim.

Below deck, the vessel’s twin-hull design ensures low drag and high efficiency. She gets her grunt from two 3,400 hp diesel engines and is capable of covering more than 5,000 nautical miles thanks to a lofty 23,775-gallon fuel capacity.

The 49M Sunreef will be joined by the 110 Sunreef Power, which is also due to hit the seas in the last half of 2021. All we can say is, bring on next year.