Zeelander’s Sleek New 48-Foot Yacht Wants to Bring Library Quiet to Your Cruising

Zeelander’s latest motor yacht may scream luxury, but it’s designed to make your cruising whisper-quiet.

The striking new 48-footer, known simply as Zeelander 5, showcases savvy design both inside and out, but its unique performance may be what really sets it apart: The Dutch yard claims it’s the quietest vessel in its class, even when cruising at full tilt.

The Zeelander 5 is the successor to the popular Z72 flagship that was unveiled back in 2018 as the largest yacht in the line. Like its predecessor, the vessel features Zeelander’s DNA and upscale in-house styling but sports a more voluptuous silhouette with sweeping exterior curves and a sporty S-shaped sheer line.

The interior is no slouch, either. With a beam of 14 feet, the vessel offers a generous living area that can be outfitted in a range of materials and finishes to match each seafarer’s personal taste. The styles available include Classical, Contemporary, Modern or Nautical. If that’s not enough, Zeelander offers a bespoke service for discerning clients who want more complex customization.

“It goes beyond the standard, where the interior can be created to your exact liking,” founder Sietse Koopmans said in a statement. “Every material can be sourced and processed to your wishes, matching the interior of your jet, seaside mansion or favorite car.”

As standard, the layout comprises a huge master cabin aft with a walk-around bed and a dedicated dressing area, along with a luxurious V-shaped twin forward, and a separate bathroom with shower and toilet. The main lounge, meanwhile, offers 360-degree views and comes complete with an elegant galley and a dining area for seven with hand-stitched leather seating.

Other highlights include a swim platform, electric sunroof and a retractable sliding window aft that can all be enjoyed in the warmer months. There is also a sun pad located forward on the coachroof, but seafarers may choose to add a curved sofa or convertible sunbed aft and more sofas or a sleek bar against the bulkhead.

As for power, the Zeelander 5 can be equipped with either twin or triple Volvo Penta IPS 500 or 650 pods. The latter delivers a maximum of 1,440 hp for a blistering top speed of 45 knots. Thanks to top-notch sound and vibration proofing, Zeelander claims all you’ll hear is the sound of the wake while tearing it up. At anchor, meanwhile, the generator and aircon produce just 46 decibels.

“At Zeelander, we want to inspire people to be extraordinary,” added Koopmans. “The Zeelander 5 is an embodiment of that philosophy. A sophisticated yacht that stands out and can be personalized to its owner’s taste.

The first Zeelander 5 is expected to hit the water in mid-2022.

Check out more photos below: