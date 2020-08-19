This Real Estate Mogul Is Selling His 260-Foot Superyacht for $71 Million—Because It’s Not Big Enough

Nick Candy may have built his fortune peddling mansions to the well-heeled, but now he’s diving headfirst into the marine game. The British real estate mogul is selling his very own luxury superyacht for a cool $71 million.

The custom 260-footer, known as 11.11, was designed and built by Benetti and first hit the seas in 2015. The entrepreneur poured millions of dollars into the vessel to ensure it was finished to his standards. The end result is a superyacht jam-packed with blue-chip artwork, five-star amenities and bars aplenty. Think of it as one of Candy’s mansions at sea.

The upscale interior, which was envisioned by Candy’s namesake firm, features bespoke chandeliers, flashes of silver leaf, the finest Italian marble and statement mirrors that give a decidedly Art Deco aesthetic. Of course, it’s also been styled to perfection, and the space is adorned with works by contemporary artists. There’s a bespoke neon piece that reads “Move Me” by Tracey Emin, a “Butterfly Wall” by Dominic Harris, a light box installation by Hans Kotter and various photographs by Helmut Newton.

The spacious vessel can accommodate up to 14 guests across six cabins and features an indoor and outdoor bar on every single level. The generous master suite is situated on the upper deck and affords incredible views, a walk-in wardrobe, and a private sundeck with a jet pool and sunbathing area. The guest accommodation, meanwhile, consists of a full-beam VIP suite located on the main deck, plus two double cabins and two convertible twins that are found on the lower deck. There is also space for up to 16 crew.

Elsewhere, seafarers can enjoy a sky lounge, which is positioned on the upper deck and features a custom cocktail bar, an elegant main saloon with a backlit onyx dining table, a 14-seat al fresco dining area, as well as several sundecks and terraces.

When it comes time for a little R&R, guests can make use of the gym, steam room, massage room, spa and the inviting jacuzzi. On top of that, 11.11 has a full arsenal of water toys, a custom 26-foot Benetti Limo tender and a 20-foot Novurania RIB. There’s also a helipad located on the bow, for the weekend jaunt into the city.

As you might expect from a Benetti, the performance is no slouch either. The speedster is fitted with twin 3512-C Caterpillar engines, which give a top speed of 17 knots and a range of 5,000 nautical miles at cruising speed. That gives you the ability to travel just about anywhere you like and is arguably 11.11’s biggest drawcard.

“It’s a level of luxury that, until you’ve experienced it, is very difficult to comprehend,” Candy told Bloomberg. “You can have dinner in one place and wake up in another.”

So, why is Candy trying to flip the vessel? The 47-year-old told Bloomberg he’s ready for an upgrade. “I want to build a bigger yacht,” he told the publication. “It’s like anything in life. Sometimes you want to have a change. Later in life, people contract their lives; at this age, I’m still expanding.”

Furthermore, Candy is capitalizing on the proclivity for marine travel during the pandemic. Yachts have become increasingly popular of late as they allow travelers to get about in a socially distanced fashion. Indeed, this month alone, 16 superyachts spanning more than 100-feet each were sold, according to SuperYacht Times.

This is the first time 11.11 has hit the market since her launch and she’s expected to draw a lot of attention. The vessel is listed for sale with Y.CO for the sum of $71 Million (€59.5 million).

Check out more photos of the vessel below: