This New 308-Foot Hybrid Superyacht Concept Sports a ‘Crystalline Lattice’ That Glows in the Dark

Sometimes you just gotta bring the bling. That seems to be the ethos undergirding Nick Stark Design’s latest superyacht concept.

The Australian studio has just unveiled a striking new 308-footer known as Project Crystal. The vessel was named after the crystalline lattice that covers the entire superstructure and glows in the dark for added pizzaz.

“We wanted to create an aesthetic that is celebratory,” Stark, the founder and naval architect, said in a statement. “The lines flow up and across, both lifting our gaze and also guiding it to what is around us: the people, the community and the environment.”

The superyacht is highly faceted just like a gemstone. Designed for more sustainable sailing, it sports a distinctive hull and controllable pitch propellers to maximize fuel efficiency and improve seakeeping. This is coupled with the latest hybrid propulsion system that promises “swift global navigation.”

Project Crystal’s 43-foot beam affords a huge amount of interior space—2,500 gross tons, to be exact. The studio has not yet shared details regarding the interior layout but has indicated that there will be a focus on the play of light throughout. Think of a crystal catching light in the sun. The vessel will also be equipped with special glazing to minimize solar gain and ensure the interior stays nice and cool.

Outside, meanwhile, the superyacht sports no less than three pools, including a private jacuzzi on the owner’s deck, a generous pool on the aft deck and a spa pool on the sun deck that features a glazed-glass floor that shines light on the lounge below. Elsewhere, there’s a helipad on the foredeck and storage for tenders to accommodate comings and goings.

Since establishing his eponymous studio two decades ago, Stark has delivered an array of concepts that run the gamut from a hybrid party yacht to custom luxury dayboats. Though nothing in his growing portfolio appears to be quite as dazzling as Project Crystal.

