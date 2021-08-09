Loaded With Floor-to-Ceiling Windows, This 210-Foot Superyacht Concept Is Like a Floating Observatory

If you’re in the market for a superyacht with a view, Nick Stark Design may have just the solution. The Australian studio has unveiled a new concept, dubbed Project Grace, which is designed to immerse seafarers in prime ocean vistas while under sail.

The striking vessel spans an imposing 210 feet and is characterized by a large amount of glazing detail. Central areas, such as the main saloon on the main deck, feature floor-to-ceiling glass windows through which guests can soak in the seascape. Think of it as your very own floating observatory.

“It’s easy to forget that owners experience the yacht from the inside out—a stunning silhouette is a thing of beauty, but for most of your time on board you will be looking out, not in,” Stark, the founder and naval architect, said in a statement.

At the same time, the swathes of glass serve to let in plenty of natural light and connect the indoor world with the out. Spanning three decks, the vessel can sleep up to 12 guests and boasts two full-beam VIP suites on the main deck plus a separate owner’s suite on the upper deck.

Outside, Project Grace is equipped with a sprawling beach club, a wellness area with a large swimming pool, and a private sundeck with a jacuzzi and bar. There’s even a dedicated party deck that comes complete with a custom sound system, DJ booth and integrated lighting for seaside soirées. Naturally, there’s also a helipad and a storage garage for the requisite toys and tenders.

As for performance, the tri-deck superyacht sports a sharp bow and a sleek hull that’s been optimized for greater efficiency on the high seas. The vessel will likely be forged from aluminum to save on weight and fitted with lithium batteries and controllable pitch propulsion. This will result in faster speeds while lowering the vessel’s running costs.

Nick Stark Design has garnered a rep for its envelope-pushing designs. Earlier this year, the studio presented a 308-foot hybrid superyacht known as Project Crystal, which features a “crystalline lattice” that glows in the dark. Both vessels remain concepts at this stage, but we certainly hope Project Grace will grace us with her presence soon.

