This Epic 961-Foot Superyacht Comes With Duplexes and Triplexes That Have Their Own Elevators

All too often the boldest superyacht concepts don’t actually make it to the water. That’s not the case with Njord, though. The epic 961-footer, which was unveiled by Ocean Residences Development (ORD) last year, could hit the seas within the next four years.

Billed as “world’s largest private residence yacht,” Njord will be built at Meyer Werft with a target delivery of 2025, according to a recent announcement. Throughout its two-century run, the German shipyard has delivered around 50 luxury liners and is adept at constructing vessels of such proportions.

“We are fortunate to have the opportunity to partner with Meyer Werft, a company that has kept its shipbuilding on course for 226 years—that’s seven generations—and which is the world leader in building innovative and complex passenger vessels with a stellar reputation for exceptional quality, precision and on-time deliveries,” ORD’s chief executive Kristian Stensby said in a statement.

Named after the god of the seas and winds in Norse mythology, Njord is practically a lavish high rise primed for clean, ocean adventures. The vessel will be fitted with 117 exclusive residences with between two and six bedrooms each. The pick of the bunch, however, is the 16 duplexes and triplexes that come complete with their own private elevators. Each abode starts at $8 million depending on the size and the cost of ownership maintenance is 5 percent of the purchase price.

Seafarers will have the full run of the onboard amenities, too, which include multiple outdoor terraces, a sundeck, beach club, two outdoor pools, an indoor hydro pool, wellness facilities, a nightclub, jazz lounge and even an observatory. There are also RIBs, toys and tenders for further fun and exploration.

Njord will embark on journeys all across the globe, from Antarctica to the Mediterranean. Better still, it will do so sustainably. The vessel will be built to the “strictest” environmental regulations to minimize its carbon footprint. It will be equipped with state-of-the-art dual-fuel engines, batteries for hybrid operation, heat recovery systems and advanced power management systems.

Furthermore, Njord will feature a professional oceanographic laboratory that will help the scientific and research community tackle climate change and other pressing issues.

“Our company is proud to embark on building the finest green ship ever built,” added shipyard owner Bernard Meyer. “Meyer Werft’s commitment to ocean conservation is a top priority, the vision of M/Y Njord as a Ship With A Purpose is directly aligned with our company values and commitment to the environment.”

Now show us a high-rise that can do that.

Check out more photos below: