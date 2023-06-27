The $500 Million ‘Nord’ Megayacht Is Returning to Russia After Evading Authorities for Over a Year

After avoiding seizure for more than a year, the elusive Russian megayacht Nord is finally heading back to its home country.

The $500 million vessel, owned by Russian billionaire Alexey Mordashov, changed its destination to Vladivostok, Russia, on Sunday, Bloomberg reported early Monday morning. The 465-footer had been in the dark for almost eight months before it transmitted a signal near Indonesia on June 12.

Delivered by Lürssen in 2021, Nord sports 20 luxury cabins, two helipads, a swimming pool, and a sports and diving center. The beautiful behemoth belongs to Mordashov, the sixth-wealthiest person in Russia and the biggest shareholder in the steelmaker Severstal. The oligarch is friendly with Russian President Vladimir Putin, attending his annual economic forum in St. Petersburg earlier this month.

Ever since Putin started the war in Ukraine, his associates and their property have been targeted by foreign governments, including the United States. More than a dozen other vessels have been taken from his allies, including superyachts like the $90 million Tango and the $325 million Amadea. Toward the end of last year, the total of the seized yachts had reached more than $2 billion.

But Mordashov’s Nord has so far been able to escape capture. Back in October of last year, the cruiser turned up in Hong Kong, before taking off for Cape Town. Once its stop in South Africa became known, the vessel turned off its transponder. Still, in November, Nord was spotted traveling between two islands in the Maldives. And now we know that it’s apparently making its way back to its homeland. (A spokesperson for Mordashov declined to comment to Bloomberg on the yacht’s movements.)

Mordashov—who’s been sanctioned by the European Union, the United Kingdom, and the United States—is no stranger to the yacht seizures, although he’s been doing his best to evade them. In March of last year, his smaller superyacht, Lady M, was taken by Italian police.

Nord has so far been able to escape that same fate. But now that the superyacht is back on the grid, we’ll just have to wait and see whether it’s capable of continuing its game of hide-and-seek with the authorities.