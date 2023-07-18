This Compact 112-Foot Superyacht Concept Has a Breezy, Open-Air Hot Tub at the Bow

Nordhavn’s expedition yachts tend to favor function over form, but the American yard’s newest model is uncharacteristically splashy.

Christened the Nordhavn 112, the 112-footer has all the lavish amenities of a bigger superyacht but is compact and easy to manage. In fact, the 400GT vessel only requires a small crew to run it.

The N12 was the brainchild of Nordhavn’s chief of design Jeff Leishman. After seeing the Nordhavn 120 and 96 docked next to one another, Leishman decided the yard needed to fill the size gap. “It was evident that we needed something in between,” the designer said in a statement.

The resulting model is a length that will appeal to the Goldilocks of seafarers. “I think this design would be a perfect fit for anyone who has owned a large yacht with lots of crew and is looking to simplify things,” Leishman adds. “Or anyone looking to upsize from something smaller and wants a true expedition yacht.”

The yacht’s aft deck offers a number of spots for sunning. Nordhavn

Like the majority of the Nordhavn fleet, the N112 will feature a full displacement hull that will be built out of steel instead of Fibre Reinforced Plastic (FRP) to lower construction time and expense. This means the hull could be delivered faster than usual. The superstructure will be made out of either lightweight aluminum or even FRP.

Leishman said he focused on creating expansive outdoor areas for lounging and tried to emulate the terraces found on megayachts with folding bulwarks. He also included a sizable hot tub on the flybridge for a little glitz and glamour. Other highlights include a gym, a swim platform, and a large aft deck with enough room for a 26-foot tender, a small inflatable, and a couple of Jet Skis.

The generous interior is outfitted with four queen guest cabins and one generous owner’s suite. The layout also includes cabins for up to six crew and a total of 10 heads.

The N112 can carry your favorite water toys and tenders. Nordhavn

Nordhavn didn’t share any numbers regarding speed or range but says the go-anywhere vessel will be able to carry enough fuel for transoceanic voyages.

Leishman and his design team are currently searching for a shipyard to construct the N112. (They are looking at European builders that specialize in steel construction.) The first hull will be built on order so fingers crossed Nordhavn lands a buyer.