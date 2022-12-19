This Epic New 217-Foot Trimaran Concept Was Inspired by . . . Noah’s Ark

Aras Kazar just gave Noah’s Ark a makeover of biblical proportions.

The European yacht designer, who has been penning “minimalist and futuristic” yacht concepts for the past decade, has unveiled a new trimaran design inspired by the vessel that famously saved Noah, his family and a handful of the world’s animals from an epic flood in the book of Genesis. In particular, Kazar pays tribute to the way in which the fabled ark was able to weather a raging storm.

“I wanted to design something unique and almost indestructible even,” Kazar told Robb Report via email.

Christened Noy, the new multihull is a far cry from the boats on the ocean thousands of years ago. Spanning 217 feet (66 meters), it features a sleek, angular silhouette reminiscent of a spaceship. “I love sharp edges rather than lots of curves,” Kazar adds.

Noy’s metallic roof is outfitted with solar panels.

With an extra-wide beam of 249 feet (76 meters), the sturdy vessel promises excellent seakeeping even in the face of huge waves. On top of that, Noy is equipped with an all-electric propulsion system and the latest hydrofoil technology. As the yacht accelerates into foiling mode, wings extend out to lift it up and out of the water for smooth, high-speed cruising. Noy can reportedly reach up to 24 knots at full tilt.

“The flatness and the extreme width combined with the hydrofoil technology means this massive trimaran will always stand,” Kazar explains.

That’s not the only bit of modern tech, either. Noy’s metallic roof is outfitted with solar panels that generate clean, green energy to power the electric motors and the onboard amenities. This means the trimaran could essentially sail off-grid for as long as the sun keeps shining.

Although Kazar didn’t share any renders of the interior, the designer says you can expect panoramic views due to the extensive use of glass in the overheads and bulkheads. The living quarters feature three generous owner’s staterooms and six well-appointed guest cabins. There are also cabins for up to 16 crew. Just one question remains: Is there space for animals, too?

