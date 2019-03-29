This Artificial-Intelligence Yacht Is Even Better Than Anything the Jetsons Could’ve Dreamed Up

One of the standout exhibits at this year’s Consumer Electronics Show was the motor yacht Adonis from Numarine. It was the first time a yacht had ever been on display at the Las Vegas show, so geeks, manufacturers and entrepreneurs from all over the world flocked to see the 78HTS (the first in the Numarine Sportfly series) to get a feel for what innovative luxury looked like up close.

In a very different way, Adonis is making as big a splash for its world debut at this week’s Palm Beach International Boat Show, largely because of the advanced electronics and entertainment package by Furrion. Actually, the innovative Furrion package was the reason why Numarine was at CES in the first place. At Palm Beach, it also differentiates the yacht from its competitors.

Numarine is one of the most skillful builders in Europe, with an eye for emerging trends and advanced design. Adonis distinguishes itself by way of features like the redesigned superyacht sundeck, with four reclining sunbeds and a central helm, a four-person sunbed down on the cockpit and the largest-in-class loungers on the foredeck. The coupe-like design is buttoned down for running in big seas or rough weather, but the yacht’s large skyroof and sizable cockpit windows bathe the main deck with natural light.

While design sets the 78 apart, it’s the Furrion electronics package that pushes Adonis over the top. The yacht is equipped with the best of Furrion technology, from audio and video to a smart chef’s kitchen. And controlling it all is an angel. Move over Siri and Alexis, Angel is here. This virtual concierge with artificial intelligence is a product of Furrion’s concept fleet of recreational vehicles but the system has been adapted to life on board.

Angel is built with intelligence that responds to almost every whim of an owner or guest. Using voice and facial recognition, Angel can deliver the news and weather, order food from the galley, control the playlist and guide guests through a yoga workout. The system is designed to learn personal preferences so everything on board can become customized. Once it learns sizes and style preferences, the artificial intelligence system even recommends outfits from your favorite retailers.

Like every Numarine, Adonis is well laid out, with a large saloon and master suite. The well-lit, contemporary saloon was designed as the socializing hub of the yacht, with a big C-shaped sofa, bar and dining area. Another lounge area with a bar and huge transformable sun pads is located aft. To maximize space on the main deck, Numarine placed the galley on the lower deck, where all four cabins are housed. The full-beam master stateroom sits amidships and features lots of closet and storage space and an open-plan bathroom. Three more en-suite cabins are ready for guests, and a crew cabin is situated aft, next to the kitchen.

On the walls are Furrion Smart Mirrors that, when online, wake up to become interactive displays. The Smart Mirror functions like a large tablet or touch screen, allowing the owner and guests to view updates like weather, schedules, news and social media. Television and other media can also be viewed on the Smart Mirror. Information is pulled and stored from the Internet so that functionality is not interrupted and the system does not have to be reliant on a Wi-Fi connection to function. When a connection is available, the system syncs and updates automatically.

Angel even connects to the yacht’s navigation system, alerting you to weather or if there is an onboard systems problem. One of Angel’s coolest functions is the ability to fly the yacht’s drone. It can deploy the drone, located in a dedicated exterior space, to provide security surveillance of surroundings or record the special moments of any cruise.

The Numarine 78HTS has twin 1,550 hp MAN diesels, which deliver a top speed of 38 knots. At 28 knots, the boat has a range of 400 nautical miles.