Numarine Just Launched 3 New 85-Foot Mini-Expedition Yachts for Aspiring Explorers

That's one way to celebrate the start of Summer.

Numarine 26XP Explorer Yacht Numarine

Numarine has started summer with a bang. The Turkish yard, considered one of the most skillful builders in Europe, just launched three new mini-expedition yachts on the first day of the season, no less.

The trio of Numarine 26XP vessels joins five others already on the water. There are also three more currently under construction, due to be delivered later in 2020 and 2021.

Why so popular? The 85-footer represents an exciting new breed of compact expedition yachts. With naval architecture by Umberto Tagliavini and design by Cal Yalman, the vessel features a highly efficient hull optimized for ocean cruising and a narrow draft that allows her to berth in shallow harbors.

Numarine 26XP

The three Numarine 26XPs rolling out.  Kerem Sanliman/Numarine

Of the three new vessels that were delivered, two are displacement versions and feature a bulbous bow for improved stability and range, while the third is fitted with 1,200-hp MAN engines on the planing hull. This is the first XP Series’ yacht to have this configuration, which will see the yacht rise up and glide on top of the water effortlessly.

The displacement-hull 26XP has a maximum speed of 13.5 knots and can cover 3,000 nautical miles when cruising at 8 knots, while the semi-planing version can soar to an impressive 28 knots. Cruising is exceptionally quiet and smooth, too. Numarine enlisted Silent Line to make the yacht as noise- and vibration-free as possible, using techniques that are more often applied to superyachts.

Numarine 26XP

The Numarine 26XP en route for delivery.  Kerem Sanliman/Numarine

When it comes to aesthetics, all of the 26XPs have a decidedly futuristic feel thanks to their angular windows, distinct bows and intrepid profiles. Each features a special flybridge that covers about two-thirds of the hull’s length and gives seafarers an incredible 1,076 square feet of usable deck space.

Inside, it’s all about luxury. On the main deck, the yachts offer a full-beam saloon, a dining area, and ample lounge space, while below deck there are four staterooms, including the full-beam master suite, a VIP and two twins.

“I’m happy that we have built three more amazing 26XP explorer yachts and I’m sure they will bring a lot of joy of autonomous long-range cruising to the owners,” said Numarine’s founder and chairman Omer Malaz.

Indeed, bring on the next three.

