This New 92-Foot Yacht Is Like a Motorcycle Cruiser for the High Seas

There’s a fine line between large motoryachts and small megayachts. Sure, there are significant differences in lengths, beams and internal volumes. But it has as much to do with the exterior design and interior layouts as the dimensions. Ocean Alexander’s 28E, its most recent launch, is a good example of how to define the dividing line. Boaters moving up from motoryachts in the 70- to 80-foot range will notice big differences between their boats and this 92-footer, which has many of the hallmarks of its larger sisterships.

Once you move into superyacht territory, the interior design elements also prove critical differentiators. Ocean Alexander works closely with Italian furniture maker Poltrona Frau, one of the premier names in yacht and residential interior decor.

Ocean Alexander works closely with Italian furniture maker Poltrona Frau on custom pieces. Courtesy Ocean Alexander

That partnership is critical for defining the interiors of the Ocean Alexander brand, says Evan K. Marshall, the yacht’s designer. “Some of the furniture, like the sectional sofa in the salon, we design ourselves and send to Poltrona Frau, and other pieces, like the coffee table, are all theirs,” he says. “They bring a level of quality, with fabrics and leathers and stitching, that can’t really be matched by in-house designers at a yacht company. Let me put it this way, you’re not going to find an in-house [yacht furniture] designer with a showroom on Rodeo Drive.”

But the exterior is equally megayacht. The “E” in this yacht’s name stands for “explore,” a reference to the model’s focus on connecting with the marine environment. The 28E’s extended transom area is designed for owners who like to swim, dive, fish, and use water toys. There is plenty of space to transport a tender and jet skis. Teak-soled terraces on either side, another hallmark of a larger yacht, fold out to turn it into a proper beach club.

Even the skylounge has the designer furniture and a long indoor galley. Courtesy Ocean Alexander

The yacht also borrows some traits from its larger sisters, in particular the full-beam, main-deck master with clerestory windows for optimized natural light. The accommodations level has an option for either a four- or five-stateroom layout, or that extra stateroom space could be converted to a gym or laundry area.

The 28E also comes with a Jacuzzi on the aft end of its bridge deck, and a two-tiered lounge area on the foredeck, with sunpads and a dining settee. These will allow privacy when docked stern-to.

A superyacht-sized transom and flybridge. Note the patterns of the teak flooring. Courtesy Ocean Alexander

Perhaps the most admirable superyacht feature is the sky lounge, which has three seats in front at the helm, Poltrona Frau furniture aft along the port side, and an ornate cabinet running the length of the room. These turn what is typically a mundane pilothouse into an elegant social area.

All of these features are combined in a muscular, handsome package. The 28E’s axe bow has a familiar explorer look, while its dark glazing set against a white superstructure and hull create a pleasingly modern profile.

Toys typically found on a much larger yacht. Courtesy Ocean Alexander

In a relatively compact package, it’s a great introduction for owners moving from a top-tier motoryacht to megayacht level, where the details matter.

The 28E will be on display at the Miami Yacht Show in February.