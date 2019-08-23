Ocean Alexander Is Unveiling Two New Yachts at the Cannes Fest This Year

Taiwanese yacht builder Ocean Alexander is opting for a two-pronged attack at the Cannes Yachting Festival this year. Both the 90R superyacht and the 45D sporty yacht are set to make their European debuts, and the shipbuilder has been busy fine-tuning its models to appeal more to a European market.

Designed by British studio Evan K. Marshall and Arrabito Naval Architects, the 90-foot 90R on display is the fifth hull from the yard’s first model of its Revolution Series introduced to the market last year. However, it is the first to benefit from an alternative exterior paint job, while the interior layout has also been reformatted to meet with European expectations.

“For the first time a 90R superyacht is painted in metallic grey, all other hulls were white,” says Giampaolo Murzi of Ocean Alexander Europe, official distributor for Europe, Turkey and Russia. “In addition, the layout is changed, there are five guest cabins instead of four in the standard version. And we’ve added some features, like a big exterior screen and a Jacuzzi on the upper deck.”

A key element is the stunning beach club which serves as the hub of the yacht both night and day; close-to-the-water action for watersports enthusiasts and come evening the wet bar with skylight makes for a cosy space from which to stargaze with cocktail in hand.

A large master suite and four further cabins accommodate 10 guests in luxury. Floor-to-ceiling windows in the salon provide a sun-filled interior and expansive vistas of the horizon and beyond.

In contrast, the sporty 47.5-foot 45D is the smallest boat to ever be launched by Ocean Alexander, but that hasn’t limited the shipbuilder. Available in three different configurations—fishing, diving and coupe—it’s the ideal vessel for a scuba diving adventure thanks to fold-down side bulwarks with carbon-fiber poles and hidden swimming ladders.

“We’ve brought elegance, style and sport performance together in perfect harmony, that’s an amazing all-around day boat,” says Murzi. “Prepare to amaze everyone onboard with its bold design, impressive customization and unprecedented level of comfort for a boat of its size. We assume that many superyacht owners would like to have such a wonderful yacht as a superb tender but she’s great as a day boat that is built to the superyacht quality.”

Also derived from the boards of Evan K. Marshall, the boat, which has been built at Ocean Alexander’s Florida facility, is a centre-console design powered by four Mercury Verado 350 engines. Multiple customizable options allow owners to tailor the craft to suit their lifestyle, from a live-bait well and rod holders to diving equipment storage and night vision.

Check out more pictures of the 90R superyacht and the 45D sporty yacht below: