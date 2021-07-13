This Epic New 236-Foot Superyacht Concept Comes Complete With 3 Huge Pools

Ocean Independence’s newest superyacht concept lives up to its name. The epic vessel spans some 236 feet and is filled to the brim with pinch-yourself amenities.

The luxury yachting specialists have once again teamed up with designers Christopher Seymour and Carl Esch for the exterior of Vast 72, which is characterized by sleek, sinuous lines. The hull, which will be forged from steel, features a low-profile design and a reverse bow to increase the efficiency and seakeeping abilities.

The interiors, meanwhile, were spearheaded by another of the firm’s favorite collaborators Theodoros Fotiadis. While the design team employed a number of Art Deco motifs, the finished look synthesizes a variety of architectural styles.

The layout comprises six spacious staterooms that can sleep 12 seafarers, plus accommodation for 15 crew. Situated on the main deck, the full-beam owner’s suite comes complete with two dressing rooms, a private office and balconies to both port and starboard.

While onboard, you’ll be spoiled with an array of luxury amenities, including a gym, helipad and no fewer than three pools. There’s also a beach club with a bar and swim platform that offers direct access to the ocean. Elsewhere, the vessel’s generous garage offers enough room for two tenders, two RIBs, four Jet Skis and all your favorite water toys.

As for power, Ocean Independence hasn’t listed an exact propulsion setup, though it claims Vast 72 will have a cruising speed of 14 knots and top speed of 18 knots.

While a builder is yet to be confirmed, it’s expected that the vessel will take roughly 48 months to come to fruition at a Northern European yard and could hit the seas as soon as 2023. This marine dream team previously worked on the 360-foot megayacht concept Century X which is slated for delivery in 2024.

Price for Vast 72 available upon request, but you should expect the sum to be, well, vast.

Check out more renders below: