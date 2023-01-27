Oceanco’s Newest 344-Foot Superyacht Hits the Water in the Netherlands

After a decidedly extravagant debut, Oceanco’s newest superyacht is on the move.

The epic 344-footer, known as 1050H, has been spotted in the waters of the Netherlands. It comes just two weeks after the vessel was unveiled to the industry at a flashy event at Oceanco’s Zwijndrecht shipyard.

The newcomer was transported to Rotterdam by tug early on Wednesday morning. Once outfitting is complete, she will begin sea trials ahead of her delivery. The Dutch builder has put in a herculean effort to get 1050H to this point.

The 344-footer was pulled by a sturdy tug. Guillaume Plisson

The vessel went through an extensive refit that was unprecedented in terms of scope, according to the Oceanco team. Evidently, the hard work paid off; 1050H looked nothing short of striking on the seas this week. The remodel features a decidedly modern exterior centered around a completely new superstructure. The yacht also received a fresh interior by Reymond Langton Design, though pictures of it are still to come.

“We are proud to say that we are relaunching a completely new Oceanco,” the yard’s CEO Marcel Onkenhout said at the unveiling event in early January.

The yacht was transported to Rotterdam early on Wednesday morning. Guillaume Plisson

In addition, the vessel has been updated to meet new standards in technology, safety, capability, utility and sustainability. The A Group’s Richard Hein, who acted as the owner’s representative for the project, said this has future-proofed the yacht for decades to come.

The project has other perks, too. As Oceanco points out, turning an existing superyacht into a more environmentally friendly vessel can have as much, if not more, of a positive impact on the world as creating an eco cruiser from scratch. What’s more, the owner was able to bypass the long wait periods that come with new builds and reduce the overall construction time by around a year.

The vessel was recently refit by the Oceanco team. Guillaume Plisson

“It is our ambition that this landmark project will inspire owners of existing yachts to benefit from the gift of time while adding value to their ownership experience as well as the planet,” adds Oceanco’s marketing director Paris Baloumis.

With delivery windows for new builds at Oceanco booked up into the latter part of the decade, a quick yet detailed refit certainly sounds like a smart move.