Oceanco Delivers 295-foot Superyacht Project Shark

Dutch shipyard Oceanco delivered its 295-foot superyacht Y717—Project Shark—this week. With sleek exterior styling by Miami-based DeBasto Design and a nature-inspired interior by Venice studio Nuvolari Lenard, hull Y717 was nicknamed Project Shark because, if the wing stations are viewed from above, the yacht looks like a hammerhead shark. Add that to its fluid lines and color scheme, and you have Project Shark.

The yacht, sporting DeBasto Designs’ svelte profile, features a superstructure that is finished in reflective glass and looks as technologically advanced as it is. Y717 makes good use of the latest in glass technology and is the Netherland’s first yacht to receive notation and designation of Lloyd’s Register Integrated Bridge System (IBS).

All that glass grants guests floor-to-ceiling views when looking out aft, port, and starboard.

Complementing DeBasto’s flowing, shark-like exterior, Nuvolari Lenard’s interior emphasizes nature. The designers used fine fabrics, leather panels, metallic surfaces, wallpaper, 3-D lacquer, upholsteries, and some bas-reliefs as decor, adding a depth and richness to the interior. The owner’s brief dictated no dark woods, so Nuvolari Lenard instead used bleached-gray maple, different shades of sycamore fiddleback, and tinted Brazilian Carballo-wood details. Making use of the yacht’s 47-foot beam, the harmonious interior offers up 12 staterooms, including the owner’s apartment, which takes over the upper deck and features a private, covered alfresco dining area and hot tub aft, as well as terraces off each side.

The yacht’s designer, Luiz DeBasto, shared with me his thoughts on this large, new yacht.

What was the owner’s desire when discussing with you the design of the yacht?

This particular yacht was originally a concept that I did for Oceanco, and the owners fell in love with it. Regarding the exterior design and overall general arrangement, they requested the addition of a helipad deck and more space in all aft decks but with no major changes to the overall look. Looking at the final product I believe we were able to keep it very close to the original concept, and in some aspects, we improved it.

What are some of the standout features of Y717?

The main feature is the use of glass unlike any other yacht ever built. The living spaces of the yacht are defined by a volume completely covered in glass from floor to ceiling, no baseboards. The exterior glass walls end at the floor level, offering amazing views of the outdoors.

What is your favorite aspect of the yacht?

The overall look, completely different from other yachts in this size range—most of them never escape the boring solution of stacked decks. It’s very aggressive and elegant and the observer has no feeling for its 90-meter size until getting closer and closer and then its huge scale hits your senses. Then, at short distance, your eyes get pleasantly surprised by the perfection in the execution of the details; every single feature necessary to operate such a large yacht is there but as part of the whole design. One of these features is the waterfall over the pool from the deck above; it will be a favorite spot for sure.

What was your biggest challenge in designing it?

Every single aspect of a yacht this size is a challenge, but I can mention the access to the helideck as an interesting one. The solution was a movable hatch on each side of the boat that matches the overall shape of the superstructure, a solution that offered the Oceanco engineering [team] an opportunity to show its exceptional expertise.

Were there any surprises?

Only good ones; from the beginning we had a great relationship with the shipyard and with the owner’s representative. It was a great collaboration. Everyone was committed to deliver a no-compromise yacht. We all had the sense this would be a special one.

What is your impression of Y717 now that the yacht has sea-trialed and been delivered?

It surpassed my expectations. There’s no substitute for reality.

Is this still your largest project to date?

Built, yes. At the moment, we have other projects larger than 90 meters that we are working on to make a reality as well.